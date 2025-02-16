How many US Presidents have attended the Daytona 500? All you need to know

Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 as the sitting US president for the second time. While presidents can capitalize on the massive viewership, not many have appeared in the prestigious NASCAR event.

In fact, the only other sitting president to attend the Daytona 500 was George W. Bush, who brought his re-election campaign to the Daytona International Speedway in 2004. Introduced by former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott, Bush served as the grand marshall and formally started the race.

However, the racing scene saw some presidents supporting the sport. Richard Nixon was known to be the first to embrace auto racing, even hosting a reception honoring it.

US President Donald Trump at the pit lane during the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Jimmy Carter was a favorite among racing fans. Before becoming president, he hosted three dinners for NASCAR personalities in the '70s. The then-Georgia governor served also as a grand marshall in Atlanta in 1971.

Ronald Reagan is the first sitting US president to attend a NASCAR race. He commanded the start of the Firecracker 400 at Daytona from the Air Force One in 1984. Fans later witnessed the plane land at the Daytona International Airport.

Donald Trump, however, is the first president to pace the field for the 62nd annual running of the Daytona 500 in 2020. He rode a presidential motorcade around the 2.5-mile track, though his vehicle, deemed The Beast, stayed on the bottom to prevent a rollover.

Trump returned to the "Great American Race" this year in his second term as a US president. While Anthony Mackie served as the grand marshall, Trump paced the field again in The Beast, which weighs six times heavier than Cup cars due to armor.

Chase Briscoe (19) leads the 2025 Daytona 500 field - Source: Imagn

For this year, Chase Briscoe started the race in pole position ahead of Austin Cindric. Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones lined up in the second row, with defending race champion William Byron completing the top five positions.

"They have a lot of guts": Donald Trump on NASCAR drivers at Daytona 500

Speaking with NASCAR reporter Jamie Little, Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the Daytona 500. The US President expressed excitement for the "Great American Race" and applauded drivers for their courage in competing at a high level.

Trump said (via FOX Sports):

"I think it's fantastic. It's great for the country. Our country is doing well again and we have spirit all over the world. We brought it back and it's been less than four weeks so you'll see what we do in a little period of time... it's only going to get better but this is very exciting."

When asked whether he would talk to the drivers on the radio, Trump said:

"I say they have a lot of courage doing this. I see it and I've been here and they have a lot of guts, as they would say."

As of this writing, the race is temporarily suspended due to rain.

