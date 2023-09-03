What difference does a year make?

That's perhaps the best way to describe Martin Truex Jr.'s stunning reversal of fortune in the span of just one year.

After failing to win a single race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and missing the playoffs entirely, Truex has made a comeback in spectacular fashion in 2023. With three victories already under his belt this year, the veteran driver has clinched the regular-season championship and the coveted top seed entering the playoffs.

Just last season, Truex could only watch from the sidelines as Austin Dillon snuck into the playoff field with a last-gasp win at Daytona. How quickly things change. Now it's Truex who's on top of the world, while Dillon faces a tough road just to make the cut.

By capturing the checkered flag at Richmond, Sonoma, and New Hampshire so far this season, Truex has served notice that both he and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are legitimate contenders for that elusive second NASCAR title. The New Jersey native already has one championship on his resume, having won it all back in 2017.

But after coming close in 2019 and 2020 with runner-up finishes in the standings, Truex endured a frustrating 2022 campaign. He failed to win a single race for the first time since 2014 and finished a disappointing 17th overall.

That's all in the backseat now, as Truex has come roaring back stronger than ever. In addition to his three wins, he's led the second-most laps of anyone in 2023 with 832. His 15 top-ten finishes are tops in the series, and his 11.4 average finish is a full spot better than second-place Chase Elliott.

By capturing the regular-season crown, Truex has placed himself in prime position to make a run at the championship. The top seed receives a valuable 15 playoff point bonus, which will allow him to advance deeper into the postseason. Home track advantage at Dover and Martinsville won't hurt his cause either.

The hard work has paid off, as Truex has shown increased speed and dominance on all types of tracks. Short tracks, road courses, superspeedways—you name it, and this team has been able to contend. That versatility will serve them well in the upcoming 10-race playoff gauntlet.

As the Cup Series heads to Darlington to kick off the postseason, Truex is brimming with confidence. A year removed from playoff heartbreak, he now has all the momentum in the world. With his first championship coming six years ago, Truex is focused on winning his long-awaited second title.