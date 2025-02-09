How much does it cost to stay in the infield at the Daytona 500? Here's what we know

The Daytona 500 is the biggest NASCAR event that takes place at Daytona International Speedway every February. The 2.5-mile track at the speedway has a 180-acre infield where fans can camp or stay with an infield admission pass.

This year the race is scheduled for February 16 with the qualifying session taking place on Wednesday, February 12 and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races the following day on February 13.

Fans need an infield/camping admission pass to get into the infield during race events. The four-day pre-race fan zone tickets start at $160 while the single-day access costs $125 for the main race on Sunday. Children under 12 are allowed to enter for free with an adult. However, the camping spots in the infield are all sold out with a waitlist available for future openings.

Daytona's infield area is accessible through the Turn 1 tunnel at Gate 40 on Williamson Blvd or the Turn 4 tunnel. It also has Lake Lloyd, a 29-acre lake that even hosts boat races and the Hard Rock BET Fanzone.

Who will perform at the 2025 Daytona 500?

The 'Great American Race' covers 200 laps on a 2.5-mile track which gives it the name Daytona 500 for 500 miles. It is the first points race of the season and lasts about 3.5 hours. This year, Grammy Award-winning rapper, Pitbull will be performing during the pre-race show at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The concert will start at 2:30 pm ET in the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will also reportedly attend the 2025 Daytona 500. He first attended the race in 2001 and made his last visit in 2020. CBS News senior correspondent Ed O'Keefe wrote on X:

"START YOUR ENGINES: Per @NicoleSganga @kristincbrown and me: President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 next Sunday, Feb 16, multiple people tell us. We're told we may 'see the Beast do a few laps on the track.'"

The Daytona 500 qualifying sessions will see 45 teams including 36 chartered with a guaranteed spot and nine open teams trying to qualify for the four open spots.

IndyCar star, Helio Castroneves will make his NASCAR debut with Trackhouse Racing using the new Open Exemption Provisional rule. He is the only open driver who is locked in while others including JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier, Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson and Tricon Garage's Martin Truex Jr. will need to qualify for a place in Sunday's main event.

Corey LaJoie will also join Rick Ware Racing in the No. 01 Ford to compete at Daytona.

