How the NASCAR playoffs work

In 2004, NASCAR shook up its championship format, drastically altering the way it determines its annual champions with a new NASCAR playoffs format. The NASCAR playoffs now feature 16 drivers competing for the sport's biggest prize over the final 10 races of the season.

Prior to 2004, the NASCAR champion was decided by the total number of points accumulated over the course of a full season. The format led to such legendary drivers as Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt winning a record seven NASCAR Cup Series championships. Four-time champion Jeff Gordon also won each of his four titles under the previous format.

NASCAR created the 'Chase for the Championship' in 2004 to make the championship race more competitive, more exciting for fans and bring it closer in line with American sports like the NFL, MLB and NBA. The original Chase featured the top 10 drivers competing for the title in a 10-race playoff, with the driver scoring the most points over the the final 10 races claiming the title.

Top-5 championship moments of last 25 years. No. 3: Kurt Busch nearly crashes coming to pit road as a wheel came off his car in 2004, the first Chase season. He finished fifth and captured the title by two positions. pic.twitter.com/Dj9LIGfIOA — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 6, 2020

Kurt Busch won the inaugural Chase in 2004, while seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson won five straight titles under the format from 2006-2010. He won two more championships under similar formats in 2013 and 2016.

When did NASCAR implement the current NASCAR playoffs?

In 2014, NASCAR expanded the playoff format to include 16 drivers competing for the championship over the final 10 races. Drivers qualify for the NASCAR playoffs by winning a race during the 26-race regular season. If there are not 16 different winners, the rest of the 16-driver NASCAR playoffs field is filled by the top non-winners based on points.

Also Read: NASCAR's 2021 TV schedule, start times

The 10-race NASCAR playoffs now feature four rounds, with four drivers eliminated from championship contention in each of the first three rounds. The final four drivers advance to the championship race in the season finale. The driver with the best finish in the final NASCAR playoffs race wins the championship.

CHAMPION. CHASE.



Chase Elliott wins his first NASCAR Cup Series title, joining his dad as the third father-son duo to accomplish the feat. Also the first Most Popular Driver to do it since his dad in 1988.

pic.twitter.com/b45MYekLpm — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) November 8, 2020

Advertisement

Just as drivers automatically qualify for the NASCAR playoffs by winning a race, drivers can automatically advance to the next round by winning a playoff race.

Drivers race to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs during the first 26 races of the season, with the Aug. 28 race at Daytona serving as the cutoff race and the final opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.

The NASCAR playoffs begin the following week on Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway. The first round of the playoffs feature races at Darlington, Richmond and Bristol. Following the Sept. 18 race at Bristol, the bottom four drivers in the standings are eliminated from championship contention.

The Round of 12 begins Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and concludes on Oct. 10 at The Roval road course at Charlotte, where four more drivers will be eliminated.

Also Read: The biggest NASCAR races of 2021

The Round of 8 begins Oct. 17 at Texas and includes races at Kansas and Martinsville. The final four drivers after the Oct. 31 race at Martinsville advance to the championship race on Nov. 7 at Phoenix International Raceway.

The final four drivers will race against each other for the series championship, though they will compete in the full 40-car field. The top finisher among the final four will claim the championship.

The NASCAR Cup Series champions under the current playoff format include: Kevin Harvick (2014), Kyle Busch (2015, 2019), Jimmie Johnson (2016), Martin Truex Jr. (2017), Joey Logano (2018) and Chase Elliott (2020).

Advertisement

Chase Elliott celebrates his first NASCAR playoffs championship.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series use similar formats to determine their champions. The Xfinity Series championship features 12 drivers competing for the title over seven races. The Truck Series playoff features 10 drivers competing over the final seven races.