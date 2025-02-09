How does NASCAR qualifying work? Everything you need to know

The Daytona 500 qualifying session is set to take place this week, with updated qualifying rules that have been set in place for the 2025 NASCAR season. The qualifying rules are the same for the three nationals series, but differ based on the type of track the race is taking place at. There are four different kinds of tracks that NASCAR drivers compete at: standard, short tracks, superspeedways, and road courses.

For each track, the grid is split into two groups, with the groups decided based on two metrics: previous race finish by owner, and owner points position, with a 70-30 weightage being given to the criteria. The highest scoring cars in these metrics get placed in Group 2.

In standard qualifying sessions, drivers each complete a timed lap on the track. The fastest driver earns pole position, the second fastest starts second, and so on. The tracks that this will be applicable to are Las Vegas, Phoenix, Miami, Darlington, Texas, Kansas, Charlotte oval, Nashville, Michigan, Pocono, WWT Raceway, and New Hampshire.

When NASCAR visits the tracks at Martinsville, Bristol, Dover, Iowa, Richmond, and for the Truck races at North Wilkesboro and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, drivers will adhere to qualifying procedures of short tracks. Here, racers will have two laps, with the best time of the two laps being used to determine their starting position for the race.

For races at Superspeedways, like the Daytona 500 and the summer race at the same track, qualifying will take place over two rounds. The 10 fastest drivers of the first round will move to the second round to complete another timed lap. The starting order is set from fastest to slowest, and the drivers who don't make it into Round 2 set the grid from 11th position onwards. Other tracks where these procedures will apply are Atlanta and Talladega.

Lastly, for the road courses, which are the tracks at Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, Charlotte Roval, the Circuit of the Americas, and the NASCAR Xfinity race in Portland, multiple drivers head out onto the track to set a timed lap at the same time. Drivers are once again split into two groups, with each group being given 20 minutes to achieve their position for the ensuing race.

Another rule that NASCAR has instituted for the 2025 season is that the starting position of a car is based solely on qualifying results, rather than row-by-row designations according to qualifying group.

NASCAR Qualifying procedures for open drivers at the Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson (84) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

For the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series regular season-opener, the race will feature a 40-car field. This will include the 36 chartered cars, as well as four 'open' cars, which are unchartered. For this year's Daytona 500, the expected open drivers include: Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Helio Castroneves, Jimmie Johnson, Corey LaJoie, B.J. McLeod, Chandler Smith, Martin Truex Jr. and JJ Yeley.

While nine drivers are expected to compete for the open spots, only four can make the grid. However, NASCAR has implemented a special provision this year for drivers with exceptional qualifications, guaranteeing them a spot in the 500-mile race. The only driver who has qualified for that provision is Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner.

On Wednesday, February 12, all drivers will participate in the superspeedway qualifying session. The top two open drivers will secure a spot in the main event on Sunday, February 16. On Thursday, February 13, two 150-lap races will take place. The 36 chartered drivers will be split based on their Wednesday qualifying speeds: the first race will feature the 1st, 3rd, 5th fastest qualifiers, and so on, while the second race will include the even-numbered fastest drivers. The open cars will also be split, with five drivers racing in the first race and four in the second.

The two fastest open drivers from Thursday's races, along with the two fastest from Wednesday's qualifying sessions, will secure a spot on the grid. In the case of the Indy 500 winner, even if he don't qualify within the four open driver spots, he will still race, but his team will not receive any prize money.

