How does NASCAR's drive for diversity seek to correct history? Examining NASCAR's promises to promote equality

NASCAR finds itself at an interesting crossroads in its push for diversity. While the predominantly white and male world of stock car racing looks to become more inclusive, some are crying foul over what they see as discrimination in reverse.

Drive for diversity

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Launched in 2004, NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program aims to provide opportunities for women and minorities to break into the top levels of stock car racing.

From development deals to pit crew training programs, Drive for Diversity has helped over 100 drivers and crew members from diverse backgrounds get a foot in the door.

The initiative's competition arm, Rev Racing, fields cars in lower-level series as a pipeline for talents like Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in NASCAR's top Cup series since 1971.

However, earlier this week, conservative law firm America First Legal requested an investigation into Drive for Diversity. They accused NASCAR of violating the Civil Rights Act's Title VII by excluding white males from opportunities, based on their race and gender.

On the surface, it appears NASCAR is open to charges of so-called "reverse discrimination." Make no mistake, NASCAR was built on a tradition of prejudice that kept minorities on the sidelines. It took over 20 years after racing's integration for the first black driver, Wendell Scott, to compete full-time at NASCAR's highest level.

Against this backdrop, Drive for Diversity represents an attempt to balance the scales after decades of inequity. The program creates opportunities that likely would not have existed otherwise in the white-dominated world of stock car racing.

NASCAR isn't shutting any doors yet; any driver can compete for a seat at the table. The Drive for Diversity program mainly opens up training and access to women and minorities, helping counter decades of denied opportunities.

What this means for NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500

America First Legal makes a fair point that cuts both ways. The policy should aim to lift people up aand not bring others down. "Reverse discrimination" can sometimes inadvertently cause resentment.

The solution likely rests in dialing up transparency and communication. They could make the selection process for Drive for Diversity completely open and merit-based.

They should report extensively on the program's results and benefits and explain how it aims to correct past wrongs through equal access and not unfair advantage. Additionally, they should emphasize how greater diversity helps NASCAR by appealing to new audiences.

The road to equality is rarely smooth, straightforward or without controversy. NASCAR still has work to do in addressing its history of prejudice and making the sport welcoming for all.