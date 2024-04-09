How Rick Hendrick's wife Linda contributed to HMS' success in NASCAR team's 40-year journey

Legendary NASCAR franchise Hendrick Motorsports, owned by Rick Hendrick, celebrated its 40th anniversary during the NASCAR weekend in Martinsville. Over the years, the 14-time NASCAR Cup-winning team has seen numerous highs and lows that have led to its legacy as the sport's winningest team among other accolades.

While Rick Hendrick, the Hall of Famer team owner, is rightfully credited the most for HMS' dominance in NASCAR, there have been numerous crucial cogs driving this well-oiled machinery to fabled success. In this article, we take a look at the contributions of one such person- Rick's wife Linda Hendrick.

Linda's connections with HMS run deep into the roots of the legendary team. As stated by Hendrick himself, Linda stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the team owner during the primitive years of Hendrick Motorsports. Even in the face of financial struggles, Linda's steadfast commitment helped lay the foundation for what would eventually become a NASCAR powerhouse.

A notable contribution of Linda also lies in her support of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. As stated by the Hall of Famer, Linda played a pivotal role in providing mental and emotional support to Johnson during tough times, beyond the track.

Rick Hendrick spoke of Linda's integral role in their journey, describing her as the "rock" of the family. Hendrick once revealed (via hendrickmotorsports.com):

"She’s the rock. We used to go to boat races and she would sell T-shirts out the back of the van, and we just so happened to have the most popular boat out there. But she took care of the kids and did that part of the business, and she put up with it."

Linda Hendrick reflects on her and Rick Hendrick's journey to racing glory

Linda Hendrick shared a touching tale about her married life with Rick, detailing their early days together and the latter's passion for speed and racing. Ahead of Rick Hendrick's Hall of Fame induction in 2016, she said (via the aforementioned source):

"It’s just something that we did together as a family. Rick and I have taken this journey together, just the two of us. We were the first team. We’ve paid all the prices and been through all of this together."

Highlighting the significance of inducting the legendary team owner into the NASCAR Hall of Fame herself, Linda stated:

"It means the world to me that I can be the one to present the Hall of Fame ring to him. I know he loves me – we exchanged rings long ago – and now he gets to receive a ring from something else he loves in life. I’m glad that I can be the one to pass that love on, that ring he’ll treasure so much."

In addition to her contributions to HMS, Linda has also played a pivotal role in the philanthropic endeavors of the Hendrick family. Through the establishment of the Hendrick Family Foundation, Linda and Rick Hendrick have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals beyond the race track.

In a recent turn of events, to honor Linda Hendrick's contribution to the sport, Kyle Larson, a No. 5 Chevy driver for Hendrick Motorsports, featured her name on the passenger side of his car for the latest Cook Out 400 Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.