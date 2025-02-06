How to watch 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony - Time, Schedule, and All you need to know

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be honored in a ceremony in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, February 19. This year’s Hall of Fame class includes former Cup Series driver Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards, joined by late driver/owner Ralph Moody. All three drivers have contributed great moments to the sport and achieved success in their respective careers.

Rudd and Edwards were voted in the Hall of Fame’s Modern Day Ballot of 10 nominees, with Rudd receiving 87% of the vote and Edwards receiving 52% of the vote. Whereas Moody, a World War II veteran who won five Cup Series races, was voted through the Pioneer ballot.

The 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday (Feb. 7) night at 8 pm ET at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C. The induction ceremony will air live on the NASCAR Channel on Tubi and can be streamed on Peacock. Radio broadcast will be available on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) simultaneously.

Before the show, the Red Carpet live stream can be enjoyed on NASCAR.com and NASCAR’s YouTube channel at 4:30 pm ET.

2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Complete Schedule details

Take a look at the schedule of this year’s HOF induction ceremony:

Thursday, February 6, 2025

1 pm ET to 4:30 pm ET, Class of 2024 Induction: Insider Experience inside the High Octane Theater

Friday, February 7, 2025

4:30 pm ET: Red Carpet live stream on NASCAR’s digital and social platforms

6 pm ET: Hall of Fame Induction dinner

8 pm ET: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In his 13-year-long Cup Series career, Carl Edwards secured 28 wins, including the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500, and 220 top-10 finishes. He finished as championship runner-up twice in 2008 and 2011. He was named one of the sport's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

The 68-year-old Ricky Rudd claimed 23 wins, 374 top 10 finishes, and 29 poles over his three-decade-long Cup Series career. Known as a sport's Iron Man, he has the most career starts at the Cup level in the modern era (906) and was also named one of the sport’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

The late Ralph Moody had a short-lived Cup career as a driver, winning five races from 1956 to 57 in 47 starts. He paired with John Holman in 1957 to create a team called Holman-Moody that competed in the Cup Series and World Sportscar Championships before shutting down in 1973.

The team won two championships in 1968 and 1969 with David Pearson and two Daytona 500 wins in 1965 and 1967, with drivers Fred Lorenzen and Mario Andretti, respectively.

