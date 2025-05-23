How to watch Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s ‘Earnhardt’ documentary without spending a dime?

Earnhardt, the documentary on Dale Earnhardt Sr., has taken over the NASCAR world by storm as Amazon Prime Video aired the series created on the renowned Cup Series driver. While Prime Video offers the docu-series with a viewership plan, fans can watch it without spending a dime.

Ad

To watch the documentary on the late NASCAR driver, one can log into Amazon Prime Video and select its 30-day free trial. In order to access it, one needs to have an active Prime subscription, through which he or she can enjoy the documentary series.

However, one must remember that the free trial period expires after 30 days, and the user needs to pay from here onwards to keep the subscription. But the user can also choose to opt out of the plan before the completion of a month.

Ad

Trending

'Earnhardt' is a recently aired docu-series centered around seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt. It focuses on Dale Sr.'s complex family dynamics and legendary NASCAR career. It is a four-part documentary series aired ahead of the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Oscar-winning producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard created the documentary by using ultra-rare video footage and intriguing, emotional interviews. Earnhardt Sr.'s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and his daughter, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, were present during the launch ceremony of the documentary series.

Ad

A sneak peek into Dale Earnhardt's illustrious NASCAR career

Dale Earnhardt is one of the most successful NASCAR Cup Series drivers with seven titles to his name, and one of the two drivers with this feat. He raced in the top tier of stock car racing for 27 years, where he racked up 676 races, claimed 76 wins, 22 poles, and 428 Top 10s.

NASCAR Winston Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Sr (3) during the Dura Lube 500 at Phoenix International Raceway - Source: Imagn

Earnhardt entered the Cup Series scene with the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte and went on to win his first race in the 1979 Southeastern 500 at Bristol. Earnhardt's last victory came at the 2000 Winston 500 at Talladega.

Ad

Unfortunately, Earnhardt raced his last at the 2001 Daytona 500, and it was the race where he faced a fatal accident, and he breathed his last. During the aforementioned race at the Daytona International Speedway, he collided with Ken Schrader and hit the outside wall with great impact.

Earnhardt Sr. was taken to the hospital immediately, but was pronounced dead later that day. Till the time he was alive, he made the number #3 legendary, and has become one of NASCAR's 50 and 75 Greatest Drivers, and a NASCAR Hall of Famer after his death.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.