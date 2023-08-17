“I was able to beat Tony Stewart”: Kevin Harvick reveals the standout moment for him at Watkins Glen 

As Kevin Harvick continues his farewell NASCAR Cup Series tour, he will compete at Watkins Glen this weekend. The #4 Ford driver will run his final laps on the 2.45-mile track, during the Go Bowling At The Glen race this Sunday (August 20).

Harvick fondly remembers his first road course victory at the Glen in 2006 when he beat Tony Stewart to the line. He reminisced about the first of his two road course victories in the Cup Series, stating that beating Stewart made his victory special.

"Watkins Glen is home to one of my favorite wins because I was able to beat Tony (Stewart)," he was quoted by Speedway Digest. "That was a fun day. Tony has always been really good at Watkins Glen and had a lot of success up there."

Stewart raced for Joe Gibbs Racing back then, while Harvick was with Richard Childress Racing. The two were involved in a heated battle for the lead when Harvick snatched it with three laps left in the race. The two drag-raced for the checkered flag with the Harvick beating Stewart by less than a second.

The co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, Tony Stewart, is one of NASCAR's elite road course racers, having won eight races, putting him second on the all-time winner's list. Five of those victories came at Watkins Glen.

Talking about the three-time Cup Series champion's domination on the track, Kevin Harvick said:

"It’s just a fast racetrack with some unique corners that determine the amount of speed that’s in the lap just because of where the car placement is. The thing that I remember about racing Tony that year is just how good he was in the braking zone going into the ‘bus stop’ in the back."

"Watkins Glen was just another one of those places that stood out for him through the years where he just dominated."

As for Kevin Harvick, he earned his second road course victory in the Cup Series at Sonoma in 2017.

Kevin Harvick outlines his chances of victory at Watkins Glen

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion is yet to win a race this season, but is in contention for a playoff spot with two races to go in the regular season.

Kevin Harvick is not known for his ability on road courses, but he has some good results in his 21 starts at Watkins Glen. Returning to the 2.45-mile track in New York, the 47-year-old is banking on his experience for a solid result.

"Watkins Glen is a place where we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good runs, and I think going there and having a permanent road course and more of a traditional race, for me, is much easier to prepare for because I know the racetrack and I know the curbs and the bumps and the details of everything that goes on, so it makes me more comfortable prepping for the race," Harvick said about his odds at the Glen.

Catch Harvick and others live in action this Sunday on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET.