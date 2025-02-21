"I always thought that was my identity": When Darrell Waltrip made emotions known about ending his second NASCAR career

About six years ago, NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip said goodbye to his second career as a TV broadcaster. But for him, stepping away from the microphone was even harder than retiring from racing.

Waltrip started competing in the Cup Series in 1972 and went on to win 84 races in about three decades. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion joined Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage after retiring in the early 2000s. Waltrip announced his retirement from broadcasting in April 2019 at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where he won 12 times.

"I thought when I retired from driving, I don’t know, I always thought that was my identity, the car, the uniform, being at the racetrack. Being in the race. I always thought that was my identity. That was just my platform. This is the hardest thing. I’m older, so it was hard," Waltrip said (via grandprix247.com).

Waltrip waved the green flag to start the race and was also given the BMS race winner trophy, a gladiator sword.

"My home for 60 years" - Darrell Waltrip on his passion for NASCAR

Darrell Waltrip drove the No. 11 Chevrolet for Junior Johnson in the 1980s and joined Hendrick Motorsports in 1987 for the following four seasons. The Owensboro, Kentucky native restarted his team Darrell Waltrip Motorsports in the 1990s and also worked as a TV commentator for racing events before he retired from full-time racing. He covered IROC races on ABC and Xfinity Series races on TNN.

He joined Fox Sports as a lead analyst with Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds in 2001 with the Daytona 500. Waltrip retired from TV to spend more time with his family. He also spoke about his time in NASCAR and said:

"This is my home for 60 years of my 72. I was holding onto the steering wheel for 30 years, I grabbed a microphone and I held onto a microphone for another 19 years." (via grandprix247.com)

"You get what you give, and I gave a lot, but I got a whole lot more in return. I devoted my time, my energy, my effort, my passion for this sport and it rewarded me time and time again, not just with trophies and the success on the track, but with friends and people that I’ll never forget," Darrell Waltrip added.

Waltrip started racing as a teenager and later moved to Franklin, Tennessee, with his wife, Stevie, to follow his racing dream. He made his debut at the 1972 Winston 500 aged 25 and is fifth on all-time wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 78-year-old now owns car dealerships in Franklin, Tennessee.

