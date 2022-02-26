"I believe they put resin down" - Kyle Larson talks about NASCAR Next Gen cars at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series winner, will learn a lot from Saturday’s practice and qualifying session.

Some new track conditions and the arrival of new NEXT Gen cars on the two-mile track could make Sunday’s Wise Power 400 a bit more exciting.

NASCAR is returning to Fontana, California this weekend at Auto Club Speedway for the first time since 2020. Speaking about the NEXT Gen car, Larson said:

“I don’t know what to expect. Obviously, we will all learn a lot during practice and qualifying on Saturday. We used to run low for a few laps then move up a couple lanes. Then after seven or eight laps, you could run all over the place. But I believe they put resin down, so I don’t know how that will affect it.”

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is the favorite to win at Auto Club Speedway. Larson has three top-2 finishes at Auto Club Speedway in his Cup Series career. He reached victory lane in 2017 after leading for 110 laps and holding off Brad Keselowski in the final dash to the checkered flag.

#ACS25 2014: Cup rookie Kyle Larson fought Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick for his first Nationwide win, then almost swept the weekend with a runner up in the Cup race! 2014: Cup rookie Kyle Larson fought Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick for his first Nationwide win, then almost swept the weekend with a runner up in the Cup race! #ACS25 https://t.co/9tpCbLTzxz

The 29-years-old finished runner-up on two occasions. In his first season in 2014, he finished second behind Kyle Busch and then finished second behind Martin Truex Jr. after four years. However, he has not raced in Fontana with Hendrick Motorsport before.

Kyle Larson performance at 2022 Daytona 500

The defending champion came into the 2022 Cup Series with a lot of hope but Sunday’s Daytona 500 was like a nightmare for him as he was taken out in a six-car wreck on lap 190. Speaking about his performance at Daytona International Speedway, Larson said:

“It’s disappointing. I had a run there on the #4 [Kevin Harvick]. I didn’t realize how close he was to #17 [Chris Buescher]. I got to him right as he was getting to him and it got him out of shape. I hate that I did that. It’s so hard to see in front of him, especially on the straightaway like that.”

Kyle Larson, who failed to convert his pole position to win the Daytona 500, will now look forward to winning his first 2022 Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway on 27 February.

