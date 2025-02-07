"I consider him a great friend": When Tony Stewart revealed Jimmie Johnson's place among NASCAR's all-time greats

Four years ago, Tony Stewart described Jimmie Johnson as one of the greatest drivers he ever competed against. The two Cup Series drivers raced against each other for over a decade, in the 2000s and 2010s.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show in 2020, Steward was asked where Johnson stood among other drivers he raced with. Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick and Mark Martin were some of the top drivers he competed against during his 18-year career in the Cup Series.

"He's in the top five for sure, and it's not always just about what he does on the racetrack. It's all the stuff he does off the racetrack, and the kind of person he is off the racetrack. I mean, I consider him a great friend, and somebody that I admire. I mean, whatever it is he chooses to do in his life, whether it's his personal life, whether it's his professional life, he gives 110% to it," Tony Stewart said.

Johnson is one of only three drivers to win seven championships in the NASCAR Cup Series. He collected five in a row between 2006 and 2010. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, he also won at least two races every season for 16 straight years.

"Getting the most out of life" - Tony Stewart on Jimmie Johnson's commitment to fitness

During the same interview, Tony Stewart compared his early morning routine to that of Jimmie Johnson's and joked that while he struggled to wake up for practice, Johnson had already biked, jogged and eaten breakfast.

"I'm lucky if I woke up in time to even have a meal before, I would get up in the morning for practice. Jimmy, on the other hand, would have already rode a 60 to 100-mile bike ride, came back, probably jogged 10 miles, and then got up and got a shower, got breakfast, and got ready for practice. He's just one of those guys that, you know, he's definitely getting the most out of life right now, for sure," Stewart said (0:50 onwards).

Stewart also mentioned his healthy eating habits and self-discipline.

"Yeah, to watch him eat a hamburger, it's like a foreign object to him," Stewart said (1:26).

Stewart retired from NASCAR when Johnson won his seventh title in 2016. The latter gave his championship winning helmet to Stewart, who has a collection of over 200 helmets, as a retirement gift.

Stewart, 53, is now a first-time parent to son Dominic and competes in NHRA. His NASCAR Cup Series team, Stewart Haas Racing dissolved last year. Meanwhile, Johnson competes part-time in the series for his team Legacy Motor Club.

