"I can't control the issues I've had": When Kasey Kahne stood his ground as Richard Petty Motorsports pointed fingers

Kasey Kahne's tenure at Richard Petty Motorsports was anything but amicable toward the end. When questioned about his commitment to the team, the racer defended himself, making his frustrations known regarding the #9 Budweiser Ford.

Ad

Kahne had a moderately successful NASCAR Cup Series with RPM in 2009. He found two victories and finished tenth in the final standings. However, the relationship turned bitter in 2010 after a series of mechanical failures led him to retire early in multiple races. The tension reached a boiling point at Charlotte, where a brake failure forced Kahne to return to the pit after a collision on Lap 124.

The RPM team working on the #9 during the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte - Source: Imagn

Kahne was also struggling with an illness, so J.J. Yeley completed the race for the team. After the race, he was found running a marathon the next morning, raising some doubts over his illness claims. Kahne explained the reason behind him not coming back to drive and revealed his frustrations with the RPM team (via ESPN):

Ad

Trending

"I was told that I needed to start doing my part, (that) is what one guy told me last night after the race. I can't control the issues I have had this year. I don't know how many parts I have broke. If I really thought about it, I could come up with all kinds of stuff."

Ad

The incident in the Bank of America 500 in October 2010 was not the only wreck that year. His car faced multiple brake failures throughout the season. He had to retire with four DNFs that season, and this was the second mechanical issue in his last three races. However, he stood firm on his stance.

"You can't control that as a driver. I'm doing my part. I just need the car. I work as hard as anybody out there," Kahne added.

Ad

RPM decided to terminate his contract early with five races remaining in the 2010 season. Red Bull Racing stepped in and covered the last two installments of his contract that RPM had not paid, allowing for his early release.

Kasey Kahne ended roller-coaster 2010 season with Red Bull

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne during the Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami - Source: Imagn

After abruptly ending his stint at Richard Petty Motorsports, Kasey Kahne switched to Red Bull Racing. This move reportedly cost the team $2 million for the five remaining races that season, where he raced in the #83 Toyata.

Ad

The Red Bull general manager Jay Frye expressed his enthusiasm on Kahne's early arrival:

"With our agreement only being for one year, there is a great sense of urgency to get started on 2011. With Kasey coming earlier than planned, we are excited to have a five-race head start."

This turned out to be a temporary move for the then 30-year-old, as he joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2012. Kahne had already agreed on a multi-year contract with the team, and Red Bull was supposed to be a stop-gap. While Kasey Kahne finished a disappointing 20th in the season standings, the 2010 season gave him a renewed sense of purpose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback