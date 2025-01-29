“I don’t want to be part of it”: When Denny Hamlin questioned Kyle Busch’s maturity

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin has been vocal about various driver controversies throughout his NASCAR career, and at times, that has included his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. One of the most notable heated moments between them came in 2010 after the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After the race, Hamlin questioned Busch’s maturity as a driver.

The incident started when Kyle Busch angrily blamed Hamlin at Charlotte for costing him a shot at victory in the 2010 All-Star Race, an exhibition event. However, Hamlin calmly dismissed the allegations.

In an interview with The New York Times ahead of Coca-Cola 600 race weekend in 2010, Denny Hamlin reflected on his former teammate Busch’s comment and criticized his behavior, suggesting that the Las Vegas native often creates unnecessary drama and has not matured as a driver.

“I don’t want to be part of it; any drama that he wants to create or anything is on him. All I’m going to say and I’m going to be done with it: each year I think Kyle’s going to grow out of it, and he just doesn’t. Until he puts it all together, that’s when he’ll become a champion. Right now he just doesn’t have himself all together.” Hamin said.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were running in one and two with 10 laps remaining at the 2010 All-Star Race. Busch attempted to take the lead from Hamlin, but #11 blocked him, forcing Busch to run into the wall. Afterwards, in the closing laps, Busch’s #18 car crashed due to a blown tire. Hamlin managed to score a fifth-place finish, but Busch had to settle for a 14th-place finish.

Denny Hamlin once calls out the media’s inconsistent narrative regarding Kyle Busch’s behavior

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch had been teammates for 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing.

In 2010, ahead of All-Star weekend at Charlotte, Hamlin pointed out that when Busch wins, media praise him as a “new and improved” version of himself, but when he loses, they revert to the narrative that he hasn't changed.

“I think you all need to look back in your stories over the last two years and every time he wins you all say, 'It's the new Kyle' and whenever he loses you say 'It's the same ol' Kyle,' I think we only hear about it when he wins.” Hamlin said (via ESPN).

Kyle Busch left JGR and Toyota after the 2022 season after they couldn’t find a sponsor for him. He now drives the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series. While Denny Hamlin is still associated with JGR, the 2025 season will be his 20th season with the championship-winning organization.

