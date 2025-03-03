"I drive a lot of Range Rovers": When Danica Patrick opened up about her wild driving habits

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick revealed that her preferred car was the Range Rover about six years ago. She also shared her habits of skipping roundabouts and getting speeding tickets.

Patrick raced in NASCAR during the 2010s after winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300 race, the only one ever won by a woman. She was the first woman to get pole position at the Daytona 500 and holds the record for the most starts and top-10 finishes by a woman in NASCAR. The Beloit, Wisconsin native retired from racing in 2018. The following year, during an episode of 'Wait Wait' with host Peter Sagal, Danica Patrick admitted to being a fast and reckless driver and shared her car of choice.

"I drive a lot of Range Rovers," Patrick said (via npr.org).

When asked if she was ever caught, Patrick replied:

"I did here one day - my boyfriend came home, and he said, so my spies told me you were doing about 89 on the highway. And I was, like, oh, yeah. That was probably true."

Patrick further mentioned that she was once stopped for going 30 mph over the speed limit and has been pulled over around 20 times.

"When I'm feeling racy or lazy, I just drive straight over them" - Danica Patrick on roundabouts in the US

Danica Patrick left high school early and moved to England for a few years to focus on racing in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During the 2019 podcast episode, she also talked about her experience with roundabouts in the US.

"I mean, we're getting more used to roundabouts here in America. I was very used to them in England because that's pretty much all they have. So yeah, either when I'm feeling racy or lazy, I just drive straight over them," Patrick said.

Patrick competed in Formula Vauxhall and Formula Ford but struggled with bad equipment. Even so, she finished second in the 2000 Formula Ford Festival and matched the best result by an American. She later tested for Formula Three but lost funding and returned to the US in 2002. Patrick joined the IndyCar Series in 2005 and started racing stock cars in 2010. The 42-year-old competed in five full-time NASCAR Cup Series seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing and collected seven top-10 finishes with one pole in the series before retiring in 2018.

Patrick has started multiple ventures since quitting professional racing, including a wine brand and a clothing line. She also hosts the 'Pretty Intense' podcast and works as an analyst for Formula 1 on Sky Sports.

