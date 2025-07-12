"I felt I was going to fall apart": When Dale Jr. accepted NASCAR’s top honor under immense pressure

Dale Earnhardt Jr. received many awards throughout his time in the NASCAR Cup Series career, but perhaps none was more special to him than one he received in 2014. During the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Awards, Dale Jr. was awarded the Myers Brothers Award.

The Myers Brothers Award is given to one person in NASCAR at the end of the year for their outstanding contributions to the sport. It's an award his dad, Dale Earnhardt, was awarded posthumously in 2001. When reflecting on his award speech back in 2014 in Las Vegas, Dale Jr. spoke to NASCAR Wire Service about the feelings he had as he stood on stage.

The former driver of the #88 recalled being unsure whether he was nervous or excited to deliver the speech. Once he was up on stage, the jubilation ran through him as he was overjoyed to receive the prestigious accolade. Here's what he told NASCAR Wire Service at the time:

“I felt like I was going to fall apart up there, talking about it. I couldn’t figure out if I was nervous or excited. Once I got up there, I was like running a hundred miles an hour; I was so excited and happy. I had as much fun delivering and giving that speech as I’ve had with any other speech. I really enjoyed conveying my appreciation because it’s so genuine.”

The 2014 season was a big one for Dale Jr., as he kicked off the season by winning his second Daytona 500. The Hendrick Motorsports star went on to win three more races, including both Pocono races and the Martinsville playoff race. Earnhardt Jr. accumulated 12 top-fives, 20 top-10s, and finished eighth in the points standings.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for three more seasons (2015-2017) and won three more races in the 2015 campaign. He retired with 26 career Cup victories.

Dale Jr. gives positive news on jerky brand's production: "Help has arrived"

Dale Jr. recently took to social media to speak about Jerky Boys, a new brand of beef jerky that was launched in 2023 by founder Christian Koch. The 26-time Cup Series winner made it known that he recently purchased and a received a "giant" dehydrator that is expected to double production of the snack food.

Here's what he wrote via X on the matter:

"Demand for our @Jerkyboys_jerky has exploded. But help has arrived. We purchased and have received a giant new dehydrator that will double production. And I'm already mentally preparing to purchase another one soon. Everyone who tries it loves it. The world's best."

The veteran driver is currently a color commentator for both Amazon Prime and TNT Sports. He was previously an analyst for NBC Sports from 2018-2023. On the racing side, Dale Jr. continues to be the owner of JR. Motorsports, a full-time team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

