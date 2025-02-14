"I had to fight my own battles": When Richard Childress shared how his upbringing prepared him for NASCAR success

About 15 years ago, NASCAR team owner Richard Childress opened up about his tough start in life. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native had to work from a young age. He sold Cokes and peanuts in the stands at Bowman Gray Stadium before racing in NASCAR for the first time in 1969. Childress got his spot as a replacement driver after a strike at Talladega, where he made $7,500 and later started Richard Childress Racing.

Ad

During a 2010 interview, Childress spoke about his struggles growing up after his father passed away when he was just five years old.

"From then on, I considered myself a man. Had to. There was nobody to go home to and whine, 'Johnny whipped my ass today.' I had to fight my own battles," Richard Childress said (via ESPN).

Ad

Trending

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt joined his small racing team in the early 1980s. Their first attempt in 1981 nearly bankrupted Childress but he rebuilt his team and brought Earnhardt back in 1984. They went on to win six NASCAR Cup Series championships.

Kevin Harvick in the No. 29 car replaced Earnhardt after his untimely death in 2001. RCR now fields three cars each in the Cup and Xfinity Series. This includes the iconic No. 3 for Childress' grandson Austin Dillon and the No. 8 for Kyle Busch.

Ad

RCR has 117 wins in the Cup Series, including three Daytona 500s in over 50 years.

Richard Childres Racing announces new president

Richard Childress Racing announced the team's new president ahead of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike Verlander, who worked as the chief operating officer at the team, was promoted to president. In his new role, he will manage the daily operations of RCR, including its NASCAR team, manufacturing, graphics and engine divisions. He will report directly to team owner Richard Childress and will also join the RCR Board of Directors.

Ad

"Mike has also done a great job this past year in his role as chief operating officer as he has learned all aspects of our organization. He has a clear vision for our future and will foster a culture that inspires our entire team. I look forward to seeing our continued growth under his leadership," Childress said in a statement.

Ad

Verlander replaced Torrey Galida, who was president in the past decade. Galida is now vice chairman and will advise Childress and Verlander.

"Torrey has been a tremendous asset to RCR in his role as president. He has been a strong leader and helped us navigate many changes and challenges over recent years. I am proud of the work that he has done and the direction he has led the organization. He will continue to contribute to our future," Childress added.

Verlander was the president of Kyle Busch Motorsports and also worked as an executive at Stewart-Haas Racing before joining RCR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"