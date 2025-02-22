"I know how rare this opportunity is": When Chase Elliott stepped into Jeff Gordon’s ride under Rick Hendrick’s guidance

It was a bombshell to the NASCAR community when four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon announced his intentions to retire at the end of the 2015 season. This left the famed #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet open for a new driver, and Rick Hendrick chose none other than the sport's hottest new prospect, Chase Elliott.

Elliott, who became the first rookie and the youngest driver to win the Xfinity Series championship the year prior in 2014, was tipped to take over the #24 machine in 2016 after Gordon retired. Amid the announcement of the Dawsonville, Georgia native joining HMS, Gordon spoke highly of the driver who would be taking over the iconic #24 after he retired.

"Chase is extraordinary," Gordon said (via AP).

Rick Hendrick knew he had just landed his next superstar in Elliott ahead of the 2016 season. The champion car owner was quoted in the Augusta Chronicle speaking highly not only of Elliott's driving ability, but the other qualities that make him an elite race car driver. Hendrick said:

"Chase brings the kind of intangibles that make him the total package as a driver. Not only is he a special talent inside the race car, but there's a natural combination of competitiveness, work ethic and smarts that you rarely see."

Chase Elliott, the son of 1988 Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, knew he was in a special position taking over the #24 machine for his rookie season. In the same Augusta Chronicle article, Elliott made it known that he understood the once in a lifetime chance that had been put in front of him.

"My parents especially have believed in me every step of the way, and I know this wouldn't be possible without all the sacrifices they've made to focus on my racing career. This is such a big week for our family. I know how rare this opportunity is and will work as hard as I can to make everyone proud," Chase Elliott said.

Elliott spent two seasons behind the wheel of the #24 car before HMS switched him from #24 to #9, a number his dad, Bill, once drove. The HMS driver proved his ultimate potential in 2020 when he won five races and captured the Cup Series championship. Amid his 10th season in the Cup Series, Elliott has 19 career victories and three Championship 4 appearances.

Chase Elliott returns to his home track of Atlanta this weekend

There's sure to be a lot of Chase Elliott fans in attendance for this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta. A native of Dawsonville, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway is a track Elliott calls home.

Elliott picked up a victory at his home track back in 2022, winning both stages and leading the most laps en route to the win. This was the same year the driver of the #9 won five races and the regular season championship.

Elliott is seeking his second Cup Series championship in 2025 and his first Championship 4 appearance since 2022. Aside from 2023, Elliott has made the playoffs in every season of his Cup career.

