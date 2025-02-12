Veteran NASCAR driver Tony Stewart once delivered his verdict on racing and winning the esteemed Daytona 500. He took part in the race throughout his Cup Series career and also came close to winning multiple times, but he could never bring his car to victory lane.

However, he seemingly did not let himself down despite not ever winning the race during the length of his illustrious career. Back in 2014, he was once asked about the aspects of the race, and if he would ever want to win it. Stewart mentioned that he tries to capture victory every year, but he does not let it "consume [his] life" as he has other things to focus on.

"I go out every February and try to win. I don't let it consume my life, saying that if I don't win my year is ruined. But it's still on that checklist of things you want to accomplish before you're done," Tony Stewart said (via Forbes).

Tony Stewart remained a celebrated driver throughout his Cup Series career with both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing; the team that he co-owned up until the end of the 2024 season. He won three NASCAR championships in 2002, 2005, and 2011, alongside his IndyCar Championship in 1997.

Tony Stewart on his relationship with Larry Curry in IndyCar

Stewart's early success in his auto-racing career came through the IndyCar Series. This was before he had any relation with the NASCAR Cup Series. Larry Curry turned out to be a godfather for Stewart who was attempting to showcase his skills in the racing industry. He would go on to win the 1997 championship by a short margin.

Later, Curry pushed him to move from IndyCar and take the offer from Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. From there on, Tony Stewart made history in the sport, showcasing his skills behind the wheel. He later also took part ownership with Gene Haas to form Stewart-Haas Racing and drove for the team as well.

Recently reflecting on his partnership with Curry, Stewart mentioned that he misses the time he spent with him. Speaking on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, he said:

"I miss it. I miss driving the cars. Obviously, we lost Larry Curry years ago and I miss my relationship with Larry. Larry and I had a friendship that expanded way beyond the racetrack. I really enjoyed learning the IndyCar side from him and what we were able to accomplish in three short years together was pretty remarkable," Stewart said.

Tony Stewart retired from full-time Cup Series racing at the end of the 2016 season. He currently participates in NHRA. His co-owned Stewart-Haas Racing, which fielded four Chartered cars in the Cup Series, ceased operations at the conclusion of the 2024 season. The team will now run as a Haas Factory Team with one car.

