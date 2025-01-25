"I’ll certainly take the blame": When Chase Elliott admitted fault after the disputed move on Joey Logano

During the 2020 Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol in May, Chase Elliott made a move on Joey Logano nearing the end of the race. Due to the move, Elliott and Logano, who were in contention for the victory, were immediately out of the race. However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver didn't hesitate to acknowledge his mistake.

Elliot of Hendrick Motorsports and Logano of Team Penske started the favorites to win the Bristol Motor Speedway race. The HMS driver started the race in sixth place, whereas the Penske man was in third place.

With three laps to go, both Elliott and Logano were in the hunt for the win. It was Logano who was leading the race ahead of Elliott. As the #22 Penske driver looked strong and wanted to go around the outside, Elliott caught him and slammed him against the wall.

As a result, both Elliott and Logano hit the wall at high speed and lost multiple places immediately. Speaking about his move, and how he was at fault for the incident, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via Jayski):

"Oh, just going for the win, you know, trying to get a run underneath and got really loose-in. I don’t know if I had a tire going down or if I just got loose on entry. But, as soon as I turned off the wall, I had zero chance of making it."

"I’ll certainly take the blame. I don’t think so, I just got loose and got up into him. Yeah, you know, I feel like that was my shot. He was really good on the short run and I feel like I had to keep him behind me right there in order to win the race with only three or four laps to go. I hate we both wrecked. But you can’t go back in time now," he added.

As Chase Elliott and Joey Logano collided, pole sitter Brad Keselowski claimed the race lead and took the race win. Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson came home in second and third, respectively. As for Logano and Elliott, they finished the race in 21st and 22nd place.

How did Joey Logano react to the wreck with Chase Elliott?

While Chase Elliott acknowledged his part in the wreck and admitted his mistake, Joey Logano was furious. The Team Penske man was of the opinion that he had to "force" an apology from the #9 driver.

“He wrecked me. He got loose underneath me. The part that’s frustrating is that afterwards a simple apology — like be a man and come up to someone and say, ‘Hey, my bad.’," Logano said via Jayski. "But I had to force an apology, which, to me, is childish."

Joey Logano (left) and driver Chase Elliott (right) talk after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

The 2020 Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tennessee, was the ninth race of the 2020 season, which was contested over 500 laps. Interestingly, this was the season where Chase Elliott claimed his one and only Cup Series Championship, ahead of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

