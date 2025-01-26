"I'll fly commercial as much as I can": When Kyle Larson chose practicality over private jets

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson stated he chooses commercial flights whenever he can, especially for West Coast trips due to better facilities and costs involved.

Before joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2020, Larson drove Ganassi's No. 42 Chevy for about six years. He revealed in March 2017 that he preferred commercial planes over the team's private plane.

"I’ll fly commercial as much as I can, especially the West Coast stuff. I think commercial is better. The team plane — you have to stop for fuel. No Wi-Fi. Commercial’s not bad," Kyle Larson said (via USA TODAY Sports).

He further stated that by flying commercial he could save money and earn air miles.

"That’s a lot of money to be private flying, especially to the West Coast. Yeah, I’m cheap with my money when it comes to flying. And I like to rack up the miles so I can maybe get some free trips," he added.

Meanwhile, many NASCAR stars use private jets to fly across the US during the 36 race schedule in 10 months. Several former and current drivers and owners in NASCAR even own their own private jets.

"Really stinks" - Kyle Larson on buying a separate ticket for his son

Kyle Larson joined Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014 and ran six full seasons with the team before getting suspended in 2020. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion then joined Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) and won his first Cup title.

In April 2017, he also explained why he started to purchase first-class tickets. He even mentioned his displeasure in buying a separate ticket for him. Larson's first child, Owen Miyata Larson was born in 2014. However, he now has three children with his wife Katelyn Sweet, the sister of World Of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet. His second child, Audrey Layne Larson was born in 2018 and the youngest, Cooper Donald Larson was born in 2022.

"I’ll purchase a first class ticket now. But, a couple of years ago, I know (Ricky) Stenhouse and Danica (Patrick), obviously she’s a very wealthy person, but she doesn’t understand why I would purchase a coach ticket when coach is $120 versus first class being $500," said Kyle Larson (via Fox Sports).

"I’m going to save that money. But now, I fly first class. And, too, Owen (his son) is older than 2 years now, so you have to purchase him a seat, which really stinks," he added.

Larson will return to the Cup Series for his fifth season with HMS this year starting with the first points race, the Daytona 500 next month.

