“I’ll slam you straight in the wall”: When Jeff Gordon threatened Tony Stewart with repercussions after the Watkins Glen incident

As the NASCAR Cup Series gets ready for a thrilling weekend at Watkins Glen International, a heated exchange between Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon surfaced on social media. The encounter that happened at Watkins Glen back in 2000 was recently shared by NASCAR Classics on X (formerly known as Twitter).Gordon, a Hendrick Motorsports driver at the time, was vying for his seventh straight win on a road course. However, his attempt went in vain right on the second lap as Tony Stewart pushed Gordon’s car into the guardrail, leaving it heavily damaged.Gordon was extremely angry. Tony Stewart wasn’t happy either, as the former had reportedly bumped him three times before Stewart wrecked the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.“You’d better practice what you preach,” Stewart had told Gordon. “You’re always telling me to take it easy on the first lap. You think I did it on purpose?”Gordon wasn’t going to let it slide. Vowing to return the favor, he exclaimed,“I'll slam you straight in the wall the next time you are anywhere near me. I owe you one now buddy!”But that was 25 years ago. Over the years, Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon have made up and grown into friends. In a 2016 interview with USA Today, Gordon said,“I’ve gained so much admiration and respect for Tony. I love this guy!”Jeff Gordon doesn’t race anymore. However, he is very much involved in the sport. Since 2022, he has been serving as the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, the team he once raced for. He is also a part of NASCAR's team owner council and the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.Stewart, on the other hand, never gave up racing. He has taken his business from NASCAR to the world of drag racing. Currently, Stewart is in his sophomore season driving his wife’s Top Fuel dragster full time in the NHRA.“Could get away with saying”- NASCAR legend Mark Martin remembers Tony Stewart’s fearlessnessDuring his time as a driver, Tony Stewart was known for his fearless demeanor. He pulled no punches while expressing his unfiltered opinions on NASCAR, its direction, and how the sport had been changing since its inception. Not everyone could get away with making negative comments about NASCAR.But somehow, Stewart could. And Mark Martin knew that. Martin, who is also known for his criticisms of the sport’s current playoff format, said in the recent episode of the Spake Up Podcast with Shannon Spake,“Tony Stewart was the only guy that came along, and I was like, everything he said I had thought, but I wouldn’t say it out loud. Tony was the only guy that was so damn good. He was so talented that he could get away with saying (anything).”That being said, all eyes are now on Watkins Glen International. Named Go Bowling at The Glen, the 90-lap Cup Series event will be televised live on USA (August 10, 2 pm ET). Fans can also listen to exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.