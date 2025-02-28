"I'm developing thicker skin": When Jimmie Johnson addressed Kevin Harvick’s blunt take on his success

Jimmie Johnson had one of the most dominant runs in NASCAR history, winning a record five consecutive championships in the latter half of the 2000s. Johnson's towering success wasn’t well received by his arch-rival of the era, Kevin Harvick, who struggled to win a championship with Richard Childress Racing.

Both Harvick and Johnson debuted around the same time, with the former filling in the shoes of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt while Johnson drove the fourth Hendrick Motorsports car. They immediately made an impact and were the protagonists for the rest of the decade, although only the #48 Chevy driver was racking up titles.

After Johnson secured his fifth consecutive championship in 2010, Harvick bluntly remarked that nobody wanted to see the #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver win another title. He had previously suggested that Johnson’s dominance was largely due to his team, stating that they had "a golden horseshoe stuck up their a**."

In a 2011 interview with Men's Journal, the eventual 7x champion addressed the criticism for winning too much. Johnson stated that he had developed a thick skin to such comments and acknowledged that Harvick was simply doing his job as a rival. Reflecting on their rivalry, he admitted there had been a few heated moments, but they had remained friends.

"I'm developing thicker skin. When Kevin Harvick, who finished third in last year's standings, says no one wants to see me win another championship, that's just him doing what he's good at. He and I have been friends for years, even though I've had moments where I wanted to kill the guy. Enough time goes by and you have a beer and hang out."

Johnson and Harvick (Source: Getty)

Harvick and Johnson clashed on several occasions, including in 2005, when the latter reckoned Richard Childress should fire Harvick following a wreck during Speedweeks. Another flashpoint came in 2015 when the two crashed in a playoff race, leading to a post-race altercation.

Both drivers had contrasting personalities, as Harvick was considered aggressive and was involved in controversies, retiring with one championship and an impressive 60 Cup Series wins. Johnson, on the other hand, kept a clean image on and off the track, ending his full-time career with 7 championships and 83 victories.

When Jimmie Johnson opened up on difficult rivalry with Jeff Gordon

Jimmie Johnson was recruited by Jeff Gordon to drive Hendrick Motorsports' fourth entry and regarded the four-time champion as his mentor. However, their relationship was tested when they began competing for championships, with their intra-team rivalry peaking between 2007 and 2009.

In a 2021 interview with Graham Bensinger, Johnson reflected on his difficult rivalry with Gordon. He compared competing against his mentor to "stealing food off the table" and admitted that tensions escalated as he began winning championships.

"Then the competition side creeps in and now I'm racing him for wins, racing him for championships. That's always the toughest part as teammates. You might like someone but on Sundays you have to put the helmet on and go to work. Your buddy is now, in a sense your enemy and he's taking food off the table from you."[from 2:30]

Despite their intense rivalry, Johnson cherishes the trips they took together around the world. He admitted that he felt most at ease after Gordon retired from the sport.

