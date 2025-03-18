"I'm the only one that’s here": When Bubba Wallace acknowledged his impact on NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on joining the series as the first full-time Black driver, about seven years ago. NASCAR's Drive for Diversity helped him and other drivers including Daniel Suarez get a start in the sport.

During a 2018 interview, Wallace explained that NASCAR was not trying to change its fan base but wanted to bring in more people who may not have followed the sport before.

"I'm the only one that’s here. NASCAR is, I wouldn’t say desperate, but they're looking for a new face. They're getting a new face behind the wheel, but it’s the same face in the stands. We have a great fan base, and they want to continue to grow that. They're not trying to change that fan base. They want to just bring a bigger impact to the outsiders that are looking in. Because it is a fun sport," Bubba Wallace said (via Andscape).

"To be fair, I’m half black—Mom’s black, Dad’s white. But this, this looks different than the other guys. It might come as a surprise, but I’ve known this about myself for a while now," he added.

Wallace stands out as the only Black driver in the Cup series after seven years. He debuted in the series in 2017 in the iconic No. 43 car with Richard Petty Motorsports, the team formerly owned by NASCAR legend Richard Petty. The Mobile, Alabama native joined the team full-time the following year and finished second in his debut Daytona 500 in 2018.

So far, only three Black drivers have won a national series race in NASCAR. Rajah Caruth won a Truck Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March last year during the 20th year of the Drive for Diversity program. Wallace has won six Truck Series races since his first during his rookie year in 2013 at Daytona International Speedway.

The program also helps pit crew members from different backgrounds join the sport. In 2017, Brehanna Daniels became the first Black woman tire changer in NASCAR.

"I want to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame" - Bubba Wallace on his 'ultimate goal'

Bubba Wallace is currently in his ninth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. The 31-year-old has won two Cup races with his current team, 23XI Racing owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and NBA star Michael Jordon.

During the same 2018 interview, Wallace revealed his ultimate goal of induction in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

"They ask, 'What’s your ultimate goal?' I always say, 'I want to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame!' To do that I have to win. And when it happens, I’ll get that fan screaming, 'You're only in the Hall of Fame because you're black!' Absolutely. But I'll take it. And you know what? I'm there and you're not." Bubba Wallace said.

After two winless seasons in the Cup Series, Wallace won one of the Daytona 500 dual races this season.

