"I'm planning to stay active as long as I'm healthy": When Roger Penske made his stance on retirement clear

Back in 2013, Roger Penske delivered a bold statement on his retirement. Penske, a renowned name in the entire American motorsports fraternity, declined to retire due to age, as he confirmed he would stay active as long as he was "healthy".

Roger Searle Penske, born in Ohio, United States, on February 20, 1937, is an American businessman, racing team owner, and former racing driver. He is one of the leading stalwarts when it comes to NASCAR, IndyCar, and other auto racing-related businesses.

Mr. Penske was 77 years old back in 2013, a significant age for retirement for successful business tycoons in general. But Penske had a different standpoint. He revealed that he had no plan for retirement as long as he was healthy. Speaking about this, he said,

“You don't plan for retirement. At least I'm not,” Penske said. “I'm planning to stay active both in my business and on the racing side as long as I'm healthy," Penske was quoted as saying by Autoweek.

Following this, he added who could be his replacement in the racing business if he retired.

“From a racing perspective, Tim Cindric (then-President of Team Penske) is a partner of mine in the race teams. He's certainly developed leadership skills and I think has the authority and discipline, and I think from the standpoint of the rest of the people on the race team, they feel he is a great leader and would support him if I wasn't here now."

"Obviously, the decision in the future, if I'm not here, that'll be a different discussion, but that's one we try not to have to prepare for at the moment," he also added. (As per Autoweek)

Roger Penske has a net worth of $6.2 billion (according to Forbes) and is the founder of Penske Corporation, a transportation services company that owns multiple entities. Penske owns NASCAR and IndyCar teams, Team Penske, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and IndyCar. Mr. Penske recently turned 88 and has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Roger Penske enjoying the pinnacle of success in motorsports

Roger Penske is arguably the most successful team owner in American motorsports. From NASCAR and the SportsCar Championship to IndyCar, Mr. Penske's glory and success have no bounds.

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Team Penske owner, Roger Penske celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Source: Getty

Mr. Penske's last championship in IndyCar came in 2022 when Will Power of Team Penske claimed the championship ahead of his teammate Josef Newgarden. In NASCAR, Team Penske won three back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2022 to 2024.

Joey Logano started in 2022, followed by Ryan Blaney in 2023. Logano again finished on top in 2024, ahead of teammate Blaney. In the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Penske's team won two back-to-back Daytona 24 Hour at Daytona International Speedway in 2024 and 2025.

