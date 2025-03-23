"I'm not ready to say worried": When Brad Keselowski positioned himself as a contender against the Big 3

Brad Keselowski once put himself up against the Big 3 in NASCAR during the 2018 season when he had pulled through the regular Cup Series season and made it into the playoffs. He had a shot at the title, but he also had quite a stiff competition to face.

Ad

At the time, Keselowski raced for Team Penske and was on the hunt for his second Cup Series championship, having won the first one with the team back in 2012. He was suffering from pit stop issues in the 2018 season that kept him winless for a long streak of race weekends. His chances of qualifying for the playoffs looked slim, but his team managed to put him through with two consecutive victories right before the playoffs. He clinched victories at Darlington and Indianapolis.

Ad

Trending

"It’s kind of sunk in that we won Darlington and Indy, and it means the world to me, it really does. I hope that we can win Daytona and the Coke 600 and just get ’em all," he said via NASCAR. "That would be really special to me, personally. We have that opportunity in front of us as well, but there’s nothing more important to me than winning another championship, and that’s what I see in front of us."

Ad

Analyzing his playoff entry, Brad Keselowski said he wanted to be on the top, but that facing the Big 3 (Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr) would have been a major challenge. Still, he stated that he was proud of what the team had achieved with those two back-to-back victories.

"Of course we want to climb to first, which sounds easy, but there’s a lot of great competition that won’t make it easy nor should they," Brad Keselowski said. "So, with that in mind, the opportunity is in front of us and we’ll see what we can deliver."

Ad

"I’m not ready to say worried," he added, "but I’m also very proud of what we’ve done."

Brad Keselowski managed to win the first race in the playoffs that season, making it three consecutive wins, however, he was later eliminated as Joey Logano who took the championship.

Brad Keselowski faces lack of competitiveness early in the 2025 Cup Series season

Brad Keselowski has been trying to battle for his second Cup Series championship since the 2012 season but hasn't been successful yet. He joined RFK Racing in an owner-driver capacity back in 2022 but hasn't had a very strong campaign yet.

Ad

Last year, his victory at Darlington promoted him to the playoffs. But he faced a series of inconsistent performances during important races which pushed him back, and he ended up with a 13th-place finish in the standings.

Considering his performance in 2025 as well, Brad Keselowski is yet to score a top-10 finish. In the five races so far, he has finished out of the top 20 thrice. While his form doesn't seem to be great, he did manage to pull an 11th-place finish at Las Vegas earlier last week, but that has been his best so far this season. Heading into Homestead-Miami next, it is hard to analyze if he will be able to pull his #6 into the top 10 and mark a strong finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback