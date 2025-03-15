"I'm really hoping it works out": When Hailie Deegan pushed to break barriers in racing

In 2018, Former Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan spoke about her high hopes for her career just as she was joining the NASCAR touring series. Deegan discussed how she was hoping to win a race that year and keep building momentum from the win to have a successful career as a female racing driver.

At the time, the driver was aged 16 and had achieved success racing in modified karts.

When she spoke with Business Insider, Hailie Deegan was part of the 2017-18 NASCAR Next Class of up-and-coming drivers and had just been announced to be joining the K&N Pro Series for the 2018 season. Speaking about joining the series, as well as how it will act as the starting point for her national-level racing career:

"Once you hit K&N, that's starting to get to the big time racing. I think that if I could be the first girl to win a race this year, I think it'll be a really big deal, and will keep the ball rolling for my career. I feel like I have the car to do it, the abilities, and I'm really hoping it works out."

At the end of the 2018 season in the K&N Pro Series, Deegan had driven the #19 car for Bill McAnally Racing for all 14 races and achieved five top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes, as well as becoming first female driver to win a NASCAR touring series race since the 1980s.

The following year, she would return to the series, achieving another two wins, as well as eight top-fives and 11 top 10s.

In 2021, Hailie Deegan joined the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving for David Gilliland Racing in its #1 truck. She would stay with the team till the end of the 2022 season before moving to ThorSport where she drove their #13 entry.

In 2024, Deegan jumped into the #15 for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series for 17 races of the season. This year, she is driving in the INDY NXT series for HMD Motorsports.

Hailie Deegan said Danica Patrick is synonymous with women in racing

Hailie Deegan (15) races during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Saturday, June 29, 2024. - Source: Imagn

In her interview with Business Insider in 2018, Hailie Deegan also addressed the comparisons between her and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick. The then 16-year-old only had praise for Patrick, looking beyond just her race finishes and towards her impact on the sport.

"If you think about everyone who's talked bad about Danica saying, ‘Oh, she's never won a race. She's mid-pack,' but do you know any other girl who's as fast as her? When you think of girls in racing or anything with a motor, you think Danica Patrick. I think if there's another girl who can top her, that's a whole other ball game you're stepping into."

Hailie Deegan will be back in her INDY NXT vehicle on May 4th, 2025 when the series heads to Barber Motorsports Park for the Grand Prix of Alabama.

