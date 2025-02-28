"I'm shocked Richard Childress is letting him go": When Jeff Gordon gave his take on Clint Bowyer's RCR exit

In 2011, Richard Childress Racing's decision on Clint Bowyer shocked Jeff Gordon of Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon's surprise reaction came after the Richard Childress-owned team decided to part ways with Bowyer despite the latter's formidable performances throughout the seasons.

Gordon and Bowyer were two of the most renowned names in the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series. However, their fate going into the 2012 season was different. While Gordon was set to remain with HMS, it was time for Bowyer to leave RCR after the Childress-owned team did not renew his contract.

Gordon, in an interview with SB Nation, opened up about the Clint Bowyer situation when the interviewer asked him about the driver he thought was underrated. Speaking about the same, the HMS star said,

"You know, I always try to look at somebody who's in equipment that is decent but not equipment that's going to put him up toward the top. To me, it's probably Clint Bowyer. Looking at what's going on with his situation, I'm shocked that (Richard Childress Racing is) letting him go."

"Shocked they didn't choose him even over (Jeff) Burton – not to take anything away from Burton, but looking at the future, you'd think a guy like Clint Bowyer and his talents would be the first choice. I think he's very talented, and I think he gets his recognition, but I don't know if it's what he's really capable of (getting)."

Clint Bowyer began his Xfinity and Cup Series journey with Richard Childress Racing in 2004 and 2005, respectively. During his time as a driver for RCR, he won at least one race every season in either the Cup or the Xfinity Series.

Interestingly, in 2008, he won the Xfinity Series championship for RCR. After eight years at RCR, Bowyer moved to Michael Waltrip Racing in 2012 and finished the season as runner-up in the Cup Series.

Clint Bowyer's NASCAR statistics in a nutshell

Clint Bowyer raced in the Cup Series for 16 years, during which time he made 541 appearances. In over one and a half decades of racing in the top tier of stock car racing, He registered 10 race wins, four pole positions, and 226 Top 10s. His last race in the Cup Series was the 2018 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Clint Bowyer (07) talks to team owner Richard Childress - Source: Imagn

In the Xfinity Series, Bowyer has 181 races to his name in 10 years. There, he has a championship, eight wins, nine pole positions, and 116 Top 10s. The Kansas-born driver also raced in the Truck Series, where he participated in 15 races in over three years, racking up three wins, two pole positions, and 10 Top 10s.

Bowyer last competed in the Truck Series for Spire Motorsports in 2024 under a part-time obligation. Prior to this, he retired from full-time racing in 2020 and joined Fox Sports as a NASCAR analyst.

