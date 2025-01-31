"I'm sure a lot of Earnhardt fans will be happy": When Jeffrey Earnhardt kept the family legacy alive in the Daytona 500

Back in 2018, Jeffrey Earnhardt's last-minute tie-up with StarCom Racing in the Cup Series kept the Earnhardt name intact in the Daytona 500 starting line-up for 40 consecutive years. Following the announcement, Earnhardt stated that his 2018 Daytona 500 entry would put a smile on a lot of Earnhardt fans.

Well, he was right, and to this date, Jeffrey was the last man from this illustrious family to drive the iconic race. It all started with the late Dale Earnhardt who entered the 1978 Daytona 500 race, and that was the beginning of a legacy.

Until his death, Dale Sr. continued racing in the Cup Series and participated in the Daytona 500. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined him in 2000, but after Dale Sr.'s untimely death in 2001 during the Daytona 500, Dale Jr. continued the legacy from 2002.

One and a half decade later, in 2017, Dale Jr. retired from full-time Cup Series racing, and he seemed to be the last Earnhardt driver to continue the legacy. However, Jeffrey and StarCom had other plans.

“There’s been an Earnhardt driving in the 500 for 39 years, so to be able to keep that streak going for a 40th year means a lot to me, and I’m sure a lot of Earnhardt fans are going to be happy to hear this news,” Earnhardt told the media after his Daytona 500 announcement (via USA Today).

Jeffrey Earnhardt is the son of Kerry Earnhardt and the nephew of Dale Jr. He is the grandson of Dale Earnhardt and the great-grandson of Ralph Earnhardt, which makes him a fourth-generation racing driver.

Jeffrey, driving the #00 entry for StarCom Racing, started the race from 27th on the grid and crossed the finish line in 21st place. Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing claimed the 2018 Daytona 500 victory.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. entering 2025 Daytona 500, but through his team JR Motorsports

Fast forward to 2025, seven years after Jeffrey Earnhardt's Daytona 500 appearance, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is all set to file an entry for the Daytona 500. However, he will not be behind the wheel this time, as driver Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports will race at the iconic venue.

Speaking about the Daytona 500 opportunity, here's what Earnhardt Jr. said:

"I’m approaching this like it’s a one and only opportunity; a dream come true. I told Kelley I want you there for all of it as well. We’ve done this together from the start. Kelley said it so good the other day. She said, ‘We’re family and we race, and racing is what we do. We’re always going to race.’” (as per autoweek.com)

JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, will field the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on February 16, 2025. The hype regarding their entry is huge since Allgaier is the defending Xfinity Series champion, and will be driving for Dale Jr. in the iconic race.

