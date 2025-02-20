"I need to be a better person on the radio": When Kurt Busch sought help after NASCAR's $50K fine

Kurt Busch once discussed his anger issues while racing after NASCAR handed him a $50,000 fine back in 2011. At the time, he was infamously known for his behavioral issues on the radio, against rival drivers, and sometimes towards people from the media industry.

Busch was rather impatient in his early racing days and quick to anger. There were many moments when he would burst out on his radio. While racing on the track at the Homestead-Miami in 2011, he faced a transmission failure and fell back in the field. He was quick to drive his car back to his team facility, and as he did, Kurt Busch made inappropriate hand gestures as he 'flipped off' people present around him. Subsequently, NASCAR handed him a $50k fine for the same.

"It's neat to be here to celebrate. But yes, we've got things to fix," Kurt Busch said after.

Busch then mentioned that he would want to work with a crew chief who could control him in a "positive way," and also mentioned that he needed to be better on the radio while communicating.

"I need somebody that respects what I've done but also can control me in a way that is also positive. I need to be a better person on the radio, to the team, as a leader. I'm actually working with a sports psychologist to try to help me work through that," Kurt Busch said.

At the end of the 2011 season, his time with Team Penske came to an end as the team announced his departure on a mutual basis, however, it was largely speculated that the team laid him off.

What Roger Penske said about separating from Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch raced in the Cup Series with Team Penske between 2006 and 2011. He remained a competitive driver throughout the years, winning multiple races and bringing in consistent finishes.

However, as the 2011 season came to an end, Penske decided to part ways with Busch. Roger Penske, the team's owner, released a statement mentioning that the decision to separate was best both for the team and himself.

"I appreciate the victories that Kurt has brought Penske Racing and our sponsors over the past six years. While I am disappointed that Kurt will not be racing for our team in the future, both Kurt and I felt that separating at this time was best for all parties, including our team and sponsors. I wish Kurt the best in his future racing endeavors," Roger Penske said.

It was largely speculated that Kurt Busch's behavioral issues, such as the little argument he had with NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass triggered his exit from the team. But Penske insisted that it was a mutual agreement.

