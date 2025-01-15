"I need to set some new goals": When Jimmie Johnson decided to leave NASCAR behind for fresh challenges

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson discussed wanting to set some new objectives when looking back at his career at the time of his final full-time year in the Cup Series. Speaking with the press just before the race in Phoenix, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver discussed how he had accomplished the objectives he had set when he started racing in the top-tier of the national stock car racing competition.

The former #48 driver stated that he was feeling fulfilled from his career in NASCAR, and discussed the straightforward goals he had set for himself when he started racing. Now wanting to explore other aspects of life, in a conversation with the New York Times from 2020, Johnson explained:

"You look at it at a certain point, and have to say to yourself, ‘There’s more to life'. I’m not into fishing or golf. I’ve met — exceeded beyond my wildest dreams, really — every goal I ever set for myself in NASCAR. Actually, my original goal was to win a Cup race — one race! When I did that, in just my 13th start, I realized, ‘I need to set some new goals!’"

Johnson scored his first win during the 2002 season, and he would go on to score a total of 83 race wins during his full-time career in the sport. He also secured 232 top fives and 374 top 10s. He is also one of three drivers to have achieved a record number of Cup Series championships - seven.

Although Johnson retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, he did return to the Cup Series racing part-time for Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Apart from being a driver with the team, he is also co-owner of the racing organization alongside Maury Gallagher.

Jimmie Johnson discussed interests in other motorsports

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jimmie Johnson (48) of United States during practice for the IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey - Source: Imagn

Towards the end of his final full-time season in the Cup Series, Jimmie Johnson also revealed his interest in trying out other motorsports, including Formula 1 and Indycar.

While talking about having achieved everything he had wanted to in NASCAR, Johnson also revealed (via NYT):

“I got a chance to drive a Formula 1 car in Bahrain awhile back, and it made me realize: I could do this. That opened my eyes to a whole range of possibilities. Watching Fernando Alonso at Indianapolis also inspired me.”

At the time, Johnson had also already tested in Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar, which resulted in him ending up with a two-year contract with the team. Speaking about making the switch between the two different racing car sports, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"The gap is narrowing, which helped make it feasible for me to try the switch."

Jimmie Johnson would race in IndyCar in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, having a total of 29 race starts in the sport, and he achieved a 26th and 21st place finish in the standings, respectively.

