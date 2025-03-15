“I ran the majority of the show”: When Richard Petty confessed his bruised feelings of watching Jimmie Johnson take center stage

NASCAR legend Richard Petty once admitted being bothered by the reality that Jimmie Johnson took over center stage in Legacy Motor Club. Petty called the shots at Petty GMS Motorsports but after the rebranding to LMC and the following internal shakeup, Johnson's say in the organization became significant.

The foundation for LMC was set when Maury Gallagher bought a majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports in December 2021. The following year, Johnson purchased an ownership stake in the rebadged Petty GMS, and after the 2022 season, Petty sold the remaining shares to Gallagher.

After the team was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club in 2023, Richard Petty announced on February 18 that Jimmie Johnson would bear the organization's decision-making power.

'The King' had bruised feelings of being dethroned from running the show and didn't hold back from expressing his sentiments.

“It’s been strange to me. Most of the time, I ran the majority of the show. Jimmie brought all his people in. His way of running things and my way of running things are probably a little bit different. We probably agree on about 50% of what it really comes down to," Petty said via AP News.

Despite being displeased, Petty admitted that LMC needed change and ensured that Johnson would try to lay a strong foundation for the following four to five seasons. Meanwhile, Petty took over as the team's brand ambassador.

When Jimmie Johnson addressed Richard Petty's displeasure about the former taking the reins

When Maury Gallagher and Richard Petty struck the deal in 2021, Jimmie Johnson had already retired from the sport and wasn't involved in their business dealings. But when the former Hendrick Motorsports driver decided to return to the pinnacle of stock car racing, he did so as a co-owner and driver of Legacy Motor Club.

As a result, he had no say in what Gallagher and Petty settled upon before his arrival. However, when he learned about Petty's comments, the seven-time Cup Series champion was displeased that Petty publicly voiced his concern rather than having a word with him.

Johnson clarified his stance on the issue and said (via AP News).

“He’s not expressed them to me, for starters. Honestly, there are a lot of moving pieces to this. There are business decisions that are taking place between Mr. Gallagher and the Petty family before I ever arrived. Those are details that are just not my place to say."

“But a lot of what Richard is speaking to is based on business decisions that he and his family have made and they aren’t relative to my involvement,” he added.

Since returning to NASCAR in 2023, Jimmie Johnson hasn't raced full-time. But it's worth mentioning that from the 13 races contested so far, the #84 Toyota driver posted the best finish of P3 at the 2025 Daytona 500.

