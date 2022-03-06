"I was ready to rip somebody’s head off" - Bubba Wallace Jr. talks about Daytona 500 heartbreak on Jimmy Kimmel appearance

NASCAR’s 23XI driver, Bubba Wallace Jr., is known for his hilarious responses while doing interviews.

Before the kick-off in his second race of the season, the driver of Toyota No. 23 made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show. The two had a deep conversation about a variety of issues concerning Wallace Jr.’s career.

One interesting conversation was about the recently concluded Daytona 500. The two reflected on how close Wallace Jr. was to winning his first Daytona 500 but finished second.

While speaking about the event, Bubba Wallace Jr. said:

“So I finished 2nd in my first Daytona 500 in 2018. I was a wrecking ball of emotion, super cool, pumped. Like, ‘Ahhh! We finished 2nd! Awesome!’. Now, I was p*ssed, I was ready to rip somebody’s head off after this one. The first time, I was two car lengths back, that is maybe a second back."

He added that:

"This one, being that close, coming off of Turn 4, which is probably two football fields away from the start-finish line. I’m like, ‘Damn! We’re not going to win. We’re going to finish 2nd or third, then it came down to that.”

It was his second time seeing the checkered flag but not dropping it. Bubba Wallace Jr.’s first runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 was in 2018, and it was his first Daytona 500.

With him finishing second at the time, it was awesome, considering it was his first Daytona. On Twitter, NASCAR updated the efforts of Wallace Jr., stating that:

"Although it wasn't a win, @BubbaWallace still has a lot to be proud of following tonight's effort. #DAYTONA500"

NASCAR @NASCAR Although it wasn't a win, @BubbaWallace still has a lot to be proud of following tonight's effort. #DAYTONA500 Although it wasn't a win, @BubbaWallace still has a lot to be proud of following tonight's effort. #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/VMpmnJKxJ7

Fans encouraged him that there will be a next time. One fan replied to the tweet, stating that he wished to watch the No. 23 car reach the victory line.

Seth Silver @Real_Silver24k5 @NASCAR

He's gonna make the postseason for sure. @BubbaWallace Really wanted to see the 23 get to Victory Lane.He's gonna make the postseason for sure. @NASCAR @BubbaWallace Really wanted to see the 23 get to Victory Lane. He's gonna make the postseason for sure.

The second was the 2022 Daytona 500. He was close to touching it before Austin Cindric edged him out and took the win. The 23XI driver has a long way to go and will most likely collect more wins in future races this season.

Bubba Wallace Jr. faces hardship in reclaiming NASCAR Cup Series win

Despite having a good season opener in the Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace Jr. experienced a tough race at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, marking the second race of the season.

During the race, Bubba Wallace Jr. was caught up in a late wreck that left his car spinning. Wallace Jr. came into contact with Brad Keselowski's spinning car before hitting the wall.

Wallace Jr. will be trying to make a comeback at the upcoming Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 6th.

Edited by Adam Dickson