"I remember going there to watch my dad race": When Ryan Blaney opened up about the special meaning of Daytona 500

Ryan Blaney once opened up about his early memories of NASCAR's biggest race, the Daytona 500. Born in a racing family, the 2023 Cup Series champion reminisced about his dad, Dave, racing for the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy and the rich history associated with the 2.5-mile oval.

Despite having a successful dirt racing career, Dave Blaney failed to translate his success into stock car racing. Between 2000 and 2013, he made 13 starts in the Daytona 500. His best finish in the Great American Race was 14th-place with Richard Childress Racing in 2005.

Despite his father's lackluster record in the Daytona 500, the crown jewel race holds a special meaning for the younger Blaney. He remembers attending the 'Speedweeks' at Daytona as a kid and the atmosphere in the 2.5-mile oval for the traditional season opener. During an interview with Ohio Magazine in 2019, the #12 Penske driver opened up about his childhood:

"The history behind it and what the race means to everybody who is in it. I remember going down there for a week to watch my dad race. It’s the first race of the year, so everyone is amped up. You can tell the fans are just as excited as we are for the season to start."

He reiterated similar thoughts recently ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 while speaking on WCNC.

"I grew up watching dad run the 500 every single year. At a young age I understood how special it is. The atmosphere [on] Sunday morning leading up to the race is unlike anything I've ever been a part of. It's just the people that show up, the people that camp for a week straight in the infield, that are there for a good time with their family and to watch an event, that means a lot. It really puts it into perspective of how much this race is meant to a lot of people." [from 7:43]

Ryan Blaney is one of the best superspeedway racers on the current NASCAR grid, but the Harley J. Earl trophy has so far eluded him. The #12 Penske driver has made 10 starts in the Daytona 500, finishing second at the checkered flag twice in 2017 and 2020. He also pushed his teammate Austin Cindric to victory in 2022.

The 2023 NASCAR champion will make his 11th start in the 67th running of the event, which is scheduled for February 16, 2025.

Ryan Blaney reveals his learnings from past near misses at Daytona

Ryan Blaney stressed that surviving and making it to the end of the grueling 500-mile race is his number one goal for the season opener at Daytona. He reflected on the close misses in the past and conceded that it is very hard to make it to the end of the race, and then position oneself to win the race.

"No. 1 is just making it to the end, that's kind of the task no. 1. I've been really close to [winning] that race a few times. I look back at the years I've run there, been in a position to probably win three of them and just didn't really work out. It's just hard to do it, it's just super hard to have a great night, survive the whole night and then also be in a spot to win the race at the end of the 500-mile race," Ryan Blaney said on WCNC [from 6:53]

The 2023 NASCAR champion is aiming to kickstart his 2025 campaign with a victory at Daytona, to etch his name on the trophy.

Before the official season opener, Ryan Blaney will return to action in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium scheduled for this Sunday, February 2.

