"I had some sleepless nights, I won't lie": When Rick Hendrick shared his people-first priority over profit despite challenges

It hasn't always been easy, but Rick Hendrick has emerged as the winningest NASCAR Cup Series car owner in history. Throughout all the ups and downs, however, Hendrick has consistently put his people first.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports recalled having some restless nights. However, he stayed dedicated to his team, which played a key role in HMS winning seven races in 2020, with five of them being won by Chase Elliott, who would end the campaign as the Cup Series champion.

"I had some sleepless nights, I won't lie," Rick Hendrick said via Forbes. "But we kept our people working and had one of our best years ever."

Trending

Over the years, Hendrick has kept a "people over profits" mentality. The 75-year-old never made his organization public in fear of undercutting his team. Hendrick added:

"If I preach that people are my biggest asset, I don't want to have to satisfy a bunch of stockholders."

Hendrick also keeps a "refuse to lose" mindset, but the 14-time Cup Series champion owner doesn't necessarily believe in firing people. Back in January 2021, Hendrick told Forbes it's better to help strengthen those people in your organization, adding:

"It's not about firing somebody and getting somebody new because you don't know what you're going to get. It's a lot more fun to help somebody than replace them."

Hendrick finished by saying no matter what, it's crucial for any team to have a leader.

"You can only drive people for so long, but you can lead them forever," Rick Hendrick said.

HMS has amassed 312 Cup Series victories, the most of all-time, spanning across five decades. The organization has won a record 14 Cup Series titles, with 11 of them coming from Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, two of the sport's greatest drivers.

Gordon won championships in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001, while Johnson won an unprecedented five straight championships from 2006-2010 along with two more titles in 2013 and 2016. Johnson's seven championships is tied for the most all-time alongside Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt.

Rick Hendrick's team continues to field four full-time Cup Series teams

Like it has been since 1984, the Rick Hendrick-owned team of Hendrick Motorsports continues to run strong in NASCAR today. Ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season, HMS continues to field four full-time Cup Series entries.

Kyle Larson returns to the seat of the #5 HMS Chevrolet for his fifth full-time season with the organization. He most notably won the 2021 Cup Series title with 10 victories in the season. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, is back for another year behind the wheel of the #9 HMS machine amid his 10th full-time season.

Alex Bowman returns to the #48 HMS car after picking up a victory at the Chicago street course in 2024, his seventh season with the team. William Byron returns to the cockpit of the #24 HMS ride, also for his seventh full-time Cup Series season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback