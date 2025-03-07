"I had to stop following that": When Matt Kenseth found Mark Martin's social media too much to handle

Former NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth once revealed that he had to "stop" keeping up with Mark Martin's social media account because of the many posts he sent out answering his fans' questions. He added that many of the questions were repeated by fans.

In the current scenario, an athlete's social media presence contributes a substantial part of their fan following. They post their updates and racing situations on such platforms and sometimes partake in 'Q&A' sessions with their followers. While this can be quite a fun activity, it can sometimes get overwhelming because of the many questions they get.

Former driver Matt Kenseth once discussed the same. Back in 2012, SBN asked him if there was a question he was "tired of answering." He revealed that fans on X (then called Twitter) kept asking about his favorite track.

"You go on Twitter (now X), and every week I get asked what my favorite racetrack is. Maybe it's because they're new or they didn't see it before," Kenseth said.

He then revealed that he had to stop following Mark Martin's updates on social media when the latter joined the platform because he would answer all the questions and send many tweets in a single day.

"I remember when Mark (Martin) first started Twitter, he was so funny because he answers everybody's question. He must have been sending out 1,000 tweets a day, so I had to stop following that. Everybody would ask him his schedule at first," Kenseth added.

Matt Kenseth does not consider returning to racing in the future

After his full-time retirement from the Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season, Matt Kenseth returned to racing part-time with Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) in 2018 and with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020. However, he has stayed away from the series since.

He joined Legacy Motor Club as a 'competition advisor' in October 2023. Although Jimmie Johnson has hit the track with the team multiple times since his retirement on a part-time basis, Kenseth does not consider following in his footsteps.

"No, I think my days of racing professionally are over," Kenseth said (via NASCAR). "I think everybody has that — most people do, some people maybe don’t — but I certainly had the realization that I can’t do it at the level that I wanted to do it at, or that I used to be able to do it, anymore."

Matt Kenseth further mentioned that he realized it was "difficult to be competitive" after he returned with Chip Ganassi in 2020.

"I really came to that realization. It was painfully obviously in 2020 when I came back and drove Chip’s car for that year. There’s a lot of circumstances that made it difficult to be competitive, but with all that being said, there’s some races we were fairly competitive, but most of the time I was just way over my head," he added.

Kenseth collected 39 wins and the 2003 Cup Series championship.

