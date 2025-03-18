“I think you'll be different in the future”: When Kyle Busch’s speeding case led to a courtroom reckoning

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch once lost his driving license and faced court when he was found guilty of driving 128 mph in a 45-mph zone near his home in Iredell County, North Carolina, while test-driving a $400,000 Lexus LFA high-performance sports car.

The incident occurred in May 2011 on a two-lane road close to a daycare center and a church. His wife Samantha was also in the car at the time.

A few months later, Kyle Busch appeared in North Carolina District Court of Iredell County Courthouse, where he pleaded guilty to speeding and reckless driving. As a result, the Las Vegas, Nevada, native faced a $1,000 fine, 30 days of suspended jail time, one year of unsupervised probation, and a 45-day suspension of his driving license.

In August 2011, when addressing Busch, District Court Judge H. Thomas Church said (ESPN.com):

“I think you’ll be different in the future.”

To which the two-time Cup champion replied:

“I sure will, your honor.”

Kyle Busch was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service, which he chose to fulfill through the teen safe-driving program called B.R.A.K.E.S (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe).

Kyle Busch apologizes for breaking the speeding rule

During the hearing, his attorney, Cliff Homesley, said that his client was not being treated like any other citizen, citing a similar case where the individual received a lesser penalty compared to Busch.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Kyle Busch admitted his mistake and apologized for his actions.

Busch said (via wbtv.com):

"I'm here today to do it in person myself to accept responsibility for my actions and just try to continue on with the racetrack being what it is; this is it, the day is done, we move on tomorrow and try to win the truck race at Bristol," Kyle Busch said (via wbtv.com).

"I've apologized for my actions, whether it's been the people up and down Perth Road, whether it's been my fans, my family, or my sponsors. Certainly there's remorse from my side that it was actions not appropriate for those conditions, and we just try to continue on and move on now."

Despite the legal issues, Busch, who was leading the points table that season, continued his NASCAR career, participating in the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In the ongoing 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch currently stands 17th in the points standings with 114 points after five races.

