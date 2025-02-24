"I told Kasey, 'Don't make it hurt'": When Kyle Busch joked about Kasey Kahne getting payback

After wrecking Kasey Kahne three times in 2013, Kyle Busch once expected payback in the All-Star race at Charlotte. Busch jokingly told Kahne not to 'make it hurt', though he assumed his rival could've taken the joke seriously.

At the time, Kyle Busch was driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Kasey Kahne was piloting the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. He wrecked his rival thrice for hard racing, including in the race at Darlington Raceway before the All-Star weekend.

Speaking with ESPN, the JGR driver anticipated retaliation from Kahne, which he said was fine before wishing it wouldn't be a hard wreck.

"Racing up front, racing hard, I'm sure there will be a moment he could come back on me," Busch said. "I expect it. It's fine. I just told Kasey, 'Don't make it hurt.'"

The Las Vegas native said that he hated to have wrecked the same driver three times but pointed out it was only part of hard racing. While he called the HMS driver to apologize, he didn't intend to change his hard racing style, saying:

"Race him just as hard as you race any other week."

Kasey Kahne (5), Jimmie Johnson (48), and Kyle Busch (18) in the 2013 All-Star race at Charlotte - Source: Imagn

During the 2013 All-Star race at Charlotte, the two drivers kept it at bay and saw the checkered flag. Kyle Busch finished third ahead of Kasey Kahne in fourth. Jimmie Johnson, meanwhile, crossed the finish line first to win the All-Star event four times, the most of any Cup driver.

Today, Busch drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing. Kahne will also race for RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' return to Rockingham Speedway, dubbed "The Rock", in April following his retirement from the sport in 2018.

Kasey Kahne shared his thoughts on racing at Rockingham

In a press release, Kasey Kahne expressed excitement about getting back behind the wheel to race. The 44-year-old will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing at Rockingham Speedway, a track where he earned a Truck Series win in 2012.

In a press release, Kasey Kahne said:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway." [via FloRacing]

His series win at Rockingham in 2012 was secured driving the No. 4 Chevy for Turner Motorsports. He considers the 1.017-mile track a special one, as he said:

“Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool."

He concluded by thanking concerned parties for the support, including RCR for the ride and HMS boss Rick Hendrick for the sponsorship.

"Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers," he added.

Kasey Kahne last drove the No. 95 Chevrolet in the premier series - Source: Imagn

Kahne will return to the NASCAR stage on April 19 with 18 career wins, 93 top-5s, and 176 top-10s, in the Cup Series. He was named one of the 75 Greatest Drivers in the sport's history in 2023.

