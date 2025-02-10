"I've apologized for my actions": When Kyle Busch faced court over 128 mph speeding incident

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was caught speeding at 128 mph in a 45 mph zone in Iredell County about 14 years ago. The incident happened on a narrow two-lane road near homes, a daycare, and a church in May 2011. Busch appeared in court later that year and pleaded guilty to speeding and reckless driving.

Busch was sentenced to a $1,000 fine, 30 days of suspended jail time, and one year of unsupervised probation. His driver’s license was also suspended for 45 days. In August of that year, he apologized for his mistake in court and to reporters outside.

"I'm here today to do it in person myself to accept responsibility for my actions and just try to continue on with the race track being what it is, this is it, the day is done, we move on tomorrow and try to win the truck race at Bristol," Kyle Busch said (via wbtv.com).

"I've apologized for my actions, whether it's been the people up and down Perth Road, whether it's been my fans, my family, or my sponsors. Certainly there's remorse from my side that it was actions not appropriate for those conditions and we just try to continue on and move on now."

Busch was allowed to race for Joe Gibbs Racing full-time in the Cup Series and Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series because NASCAR does not mandate a regular license.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was test-driving a $400,000 Lexus LFA with his wife, Samantha in the passenger seat when a deputy clocked him at high speed. When pulled over, Busch told the officer that the car was "just a toy."

Busch also received a legal break called "prayer for judgment continued" (PFJ), where the reckless driving charge would not show in his record.

"I will do everything I possibly can" - Kyle Busch apologized after intentionally wrecking

In November 2011, Kyle Busch was suspended from NASCAR for crashing into Ron Hornaday on purpose during a Truck Series race. This was the first time since 2002 that a driver was suspended for wrecking another competitor.

The crash destroyed Hornaday’s truck and his team’s championship hopes and Busch, who ended up missing his first Sprint Cup race since 2004, issued an apology letter.

"I want to sincerely apologise for my actions during Friday night's Truck Series race at Texas. I apologise to my fans, all my sponsors, everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports," the letter read.

"Through a lot of support from the people around me, I feel like I've made a lot of strides this year, but this was certainly a step backward. Moving forward, I will do everything I possibly can to represent everyone involved in a positive manner."

Busch's primary sponsor, M&M also pulled back its financial support for the No. 18 team after the incident.

