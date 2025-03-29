“I've not chosen to be out front”: When Kelley Earnhardt opened up on her public persona in NASCAR

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, daughter of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. and sister of Dale Jr., has played a prominent role in shaping her brother’s career and managing JR Motorsports. As one of the most influential women in the sport, she is highly regarded for her business acumen and her role in NASCAR’s biggest driver moves.

Ad

Kelley, a graduate from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, worked in licensing before managing her brother's career. She played a key role in Dale Jr.'s move from DEI to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 and played a pivotal role in bringing IndyCar star Danica Patrick to NASCAR. She also led JR Motorsports to multiple championship triumphs in the Xfinity Series.

Although much of her work takes place behind the scenes — negotiating contracts, licensing and managing the team — Kelley also has a significant public presence. As a co-owner of JR Motorsports, she has embraced the spotlight and in a 2010 interview with FOX, spoke about her public persona in the sport.

Ad

Trending

"We've been in front of the camera and the TV with our dad, being involved. I've not chosen to be out front. As a team owner, I think that's part of my role for the series. ... I enjoy it," she said.

Given the Earnhardt siblings' popularity and success in NASCAR, she revealed that many were intimidated to work with them. However, Kelley admitted that they often felt the same way when dealing with strangers.

Ad

"We're both very really normal people, and I think it's just as intimidating for people to work with us as it is for us to work with people, honestly. ... People don't know what to expect until they meet you, and they have this stereotype of what you may be. I hear people all the time say I'm just really normal," she added.

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt Miller led JR Motorsports to four Xfinity Series championships and most recently made their foray into the Cup Series. They fielded an entry in the 2025 Daytona 500, with Justin Allgaier in the #40 Chevy.

Kelley Earnhardt on continuing the Earnhardt legacy in NASCAR

The Earnhardts returned to the NASCAR Cup Series garage as team owners after a long hiatus. JR Motorsports made its Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway with Justin Allgaier piloting the #40 Chevy, securing a top-10 finish in their first race.

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt touched upon the continuing Earnhardt legacy in NASCAR, stating that they are racers, and it is their way of life. She hoped that her kids would continue to add new chapters to their family's rich heritage in the sport.

"Most of all, I feel like we owe it to the fans. We owe it to the fans of the sport to continue what really my dad built in his time. That's really when the sport gained its wings and just went flying through and growing. There's a responsibility for us to kind of continue to carry that on. I hope my kids are paying attention and they want to do the same thing when I'm too old to do this," she told Sirius XM.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Wyatt Miller, son of Kelley Earnhardt and L.W. Miller, is continuing the family legacy on the track. The 13-year-old recently clinched his first Limited Late Model victory at Hickory Motor Speedway, a track deeply associated with multiple generations of the Earnhardt family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback