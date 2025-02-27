"I've never had a driver’s license anywhere else": When Carl Edwards reflected on his deep roots in Columbia

Carl Edwards is one of the few NASCAR drivers who are native to Columbia, in the state of Missouri. He once mentioned that he has always considered Missouri his home.

The 45-year-old was one of the more influential drivers to step into the field. During his career, he finished second in the Cup Series championship twice, showcasing his skills while battling for the championship in 2008 and 2011. In November 2011, he once talked about his home state, Missouri, where sports weren't taken very seriously, especially racing.

He mentioned that as a child he assumed that everyone knew about racing, however, the reality was quite different from his expectations.

"As a kid, I thought everybody knew all about racing," Edwards said during a press conference (via Columbia Daily Tribue). "I didn’t realize until high school that Columbia is a real stick-and-ball town. People didn’t know much about racing. There were people that were passionate about it. But it seemed like in 2004, 2005, 2006 … something changed there and it started to become mainstream in town."

Despite living in North Carolina for some time, Carl Edwards retained a deep connections with his home soil. He also mentioned that he hadn't had a driver's license anywhere else.

"I’ve never had a driver’s license anywhere else," he said. "I lived in North Carolina for a little while, but I’ve always considered Missouri home. People there supported me like you can’t imagine. It’s neat. I’m glad to be from there, and I’m glad to live there."

Edwards retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2016 season. He was racing for Joe Gibbs Racing at the time, having spent two full-time seasons with them. In the past, however, he spent most of his career with Roush Fenway Racing. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Carl Edwards revealed his reaction on being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers

Carl Edwards returned to NASCAR back in 2023 when he was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in the sport's history. At the time, he was called to Darlington and was given a warm welcome by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

During his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year, Edwards revealed how he was nervous to go to Darlington when he was invited back in 2023.

"When I got invited back to Darlington, I was really nervous to go. You can ask my wife," Carl Edwards said (via NASCAR).

However, the ceremony turned out to be an emotional point for him as he was welcomed by the crowd and Dale Jr.

"I just didn’t know the reception. And I was blown away. I was shocked. I remember when we did the introduction, I was waiting to hear what the crowd would do, and they cheered. And I told Dale (Earnhardt) Jr., oh my gosh. He said, ‘Dude! We miss you!’ You don’t know how much it means to me."

Ricky Rudd, alongside Carl Edwards, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Class of 2025.

