"I've never had a greater friend": Darrell Waltrip reflected on his enduring friendship with Rick Hendrick

Darrell Waltrip reflects on his deep rooted friendship with Rick Hendrick. The racer was signed with Hendrick Motorsports for five years. This partnership gave birth to a long lasting friendship between the two.

Waltrip shares his thoughts on Rick Hendrick in an interview :

If somebody said, ‘You can make one call, you’ve got one shot here, so better make it a good one,’ I’d always call Rick, I’ve never had a greater friend.” via Hendrick Motorsports

Darrell Waltrip is a prominent NASCAR driver. He was born on February 5, 1947, in Owensboro, Kentucky. His passion for racing began at a young age, as his father, a mechanic, surrounded him with vehicles. This jump-started his fascination with racing.

Trending

After competing in regional races, Waltrip debuted in the 1982 NASCAR Xfinity Series (then known as the Late Model Sportsman Division). Around this time, Rick Hendrick formed his team and was searching for experienced drivers who could lead it to success. Hendrick approached Waltrip with an offer to join Hendrick Motorsports as a full-time driver, promising him better opportunities and top-tier equipment.

At the time, Hendrick Motorsports was still finding its ground, and Waltrip officially signed with the team in 1984. He went on to win two NASCAR Cup Series Championships for Hendrick in 1985 and 1989, solidifying their strong partnership. In an interview, Waltrip further stated:

"He was my best ally and always has been, I’ve never had anybody in my life, across the board, that I could call and say, ‘I need help.’ And it’s, ‘Buddy, help’s on the way".

Waltrip often describes Hendrick as a mentor who provided valuable advice and feedback. He is excited to see Hendrick inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, having witnessed the years of hard work he has dedicated and the kind of man he is. Waltrip is proud that Hendrick is being recognized for his impact on Motorsports.

Hendrick's Support for Darrell Waltrip in Forming His Own Team

2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty

Darrell Waltrip started his own NASCAR team in 1991, named Darrell Waltrip Motorsports. Before starting his team, he had consulted Rick Hendrick about his idea, and Hendrick gave his honest opinion:

He told Waltrip:

‘Look, I think you’d be a lot better to stay here where you are. I think we can do a lot more for you. But if that’s what you want to do, I’ll help you any way I can,’

Hendrick stuck to his word by supplying Darrell Waltrip Motorsports (DWM) with engines for Waltrip’s race cars. This intensified Waltrip’s deep respect for his friend, as Hendrick proved to be a true supporter of his ambitions. DWM played a crucial role in launching the careers of aspiring drivers, including Ron Hornaday Jr., who went on to become a four-time NASCAR Truck Series champion. The team also found success in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 1995.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback