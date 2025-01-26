"I’ve never lost my passion for the organization": When Jeff Gordon joined Rick Hendrick as vice chairman

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon joined his former team Hendrick Motorsports at the beginning of 2022 in the role of vice-chairman. The role would see him be the No. 2 to team owner, Rick Hendrick, and work with president Marshall Carlson and general manager Jeff Andrews.

It was announced in 2021 that Gordon would leave his position of analyst with Fox Sports to join HMS, the team he had spent all 23 of his full-time Cup Series seasons with.

In June 2021, when it was announced that Gordon would be moving back to HMS in an executive capacity, the former racing driver said that his enthusiasm for the team had never diminished, calling it his 'home'.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me. In many ways, it’s my home, and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level.

"Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team." [via Racer.com]

The four-time Cup Series championship winner also talked about his dynamic with the team owner, built on their many years working together.

“Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built, and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.” Jeff Gordon continued

Gordon retired from racing full-time in the Cup Series in 2015. Although he made eight starts in 2016, he had begun working in broadcasting with Fox Sports. He acknowledged his time with the network as well and was grateful for the opportunity to be able to represent the sport to fans in another way.

“I cannot thank the entire Fox Sports family enough for the incredible opportunity I’ve had over the past six seasons. ’ve come to truly appreciate the responsibility of bringing the sport to our fans and the tremendous work that goes into our broadcasts each and every week.

"I’m certainly going to miss it, but I will forever be grateful to Fox for the experience and for the trust they’ve placed in me. It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented group of people.”

During Jeff Gordon's time with the team as Vice Chairman, they achieved a runner-up finish in the standings in 2023, thanks to Kyle Larson, as well as a third-placed finish last year due to the efforts of William Byron.

Jeff Gordon has impressive business instincts, said Rick Hendrick

Jeff Gordon celebrates with Rick Hendrick - Source: Imagn

When it was announced in July 2021 that Jeff Gordon would be joining Rick Hendrick and his team, the owner expressed his excitement for his former driver re-joining his organization.

Hendrick also specified how influential Gordon already has been within the team, as well as how his return to the company was the next natural move for their relationship.

“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company. I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts.

"On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships." [via Racer.com]

During his time racing the #24 car for the team, Jeff Gordon secured 93 wins, along with 325 top fives and 477 top 10 finishes. His four championship titles with the team came in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001.

