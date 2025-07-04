"I’ve never seen anybody with more": When Carl Edwards backed Brad Keselowski to lead Roush’s next era

Four years ago, when Brad Keselowski took an ownership stake in Jack Roush's NASCAR team, former Cup Series driver Carl Edwards endorsed him as the leader of the newly rebranded Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing.

Ad

Keselowski joined the NASCAR Cup team in July 2021 as a driver and minority owner. He left Team Penske, where he won the 2012 championship and 34 of his 35 Cup victories after more than a decade. In December 2021, Edwards, who raced under the Roush umbrella for much of his career, praised Keselowski's unmatched focus and persistence.

"I think (Brad) is one of the toughest competitors in this sport. I think he's got a focus and he’s got a competitive drive and a persistence. I've never seen anybody with more," Carl Edwards said (via NASCAR.com).

Ad

Trending

"I have a lot of respect for Brad. And when I heard that he was going to be a part of Roush Racing, to me, that's exciting. I believe that he, combined with the Fenway group and Jack, that's a match right there," he added.

Edwards, this year's NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, won 23 Cup victories with Roush but left the team to join Joe Gibbs Racing after 11 full-time seasons in 2014. He retired in the mid-2010s and returned as a broadcaster for five NASCAR Cup races on Prime Video this season.

Ad

"Our goal is to win races and compete for championships" - When Brad Keselowski laid out his simple goal for RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski spoke about his new role in NASCAR in July 2020 and shared his goal of winning races and championships.

"This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team," Brad Keselowski said (via NASCAR.com).

Ad

"Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that," he added.

The initial 2022 season was rocky. Keselowski went winless and suffered a major penalty, while teammate Chris Buescher delivered RFK’s first non‑superspeedway victory since 2014, triumphing at Bristol. The following year, Keselowski finished eighth in points with 16 top‑10s, while Buescher collected three wins and a playoff berth.

Ad

In 2024, Keselowski won his first Cup win with RFK Racing at Darlington and finished 13th overall. The team added a third Cup car this season with Ryan Preece.

Keselowski remains winless with two top-five and four top‑10 finishes in the first 18 races of the 2025 season and is ranked around 27th in points. Meanwhile, Buescher and Preece have collected three and one top‑fives and are ranked ninth and 14th in points standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.