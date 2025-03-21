"I want to apologize for my actions": When Bubba Wallace took responsibility for his actions against Kyle Larson

Bubba Wallace apologized to Kyle Larson, admitting his mistake, after a controversial incident at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas. The 23XI Racing driver intentionally wrecked Larson and also confronted him on the track.

Ad

As a result of the whole altercation, Wallace received a one-race suspension—the first one in years. On October 17, 2022, he issued a public apology on social media, writing,

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He admitted that his behavior did not reflect the values of 23XI Racing or its sponsors. The incident happened on Lap 94 of the South Point 400. Larson slid up the track, forcing Wallace’s No. 45 Toyota into the wall. As a retaliatory move, Wallace turned into Larson’s car, sending the No. 5 Chevrolet spinning into Christopher Bell’s Toyota. The crash ended the race for all three drivers.

NASCAR officials ruled Wallace’s actions intentional and a serious safety risk. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief operating officer, explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the suspension was due to the severity of the wreck and the danger it posed to other competitors. In his own words,

Ad

“In our minds, really a dangerous act… We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk.”

Following his suspension, Wallace addressed the media at Martinsville Speedway, accepting his mistake and NASCAR’s decision. He stated,

“I totally accept the penalty and the repercussions that come from my actions.” (via Racing America)

Wallace admitted that being sidelined for a race was difficult, especially since he was looking forward to competing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He described the experience as a “slice of humble pie” and said he would learn from it.

Ad

“You have to think before you do… I put myself, my team, and our sponsors in a bad light, and it’s something I’m not proud of,” he said. (via Racing America)

Albeit the incident was controversial, he retained the support of his team owners, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. He mentioned that while they were frustrated, they wanted him to grow from the experience. Wallace’s suspension was the first for a Cup Series driver since Matt Kenseth in 2015.

Ad

'Hard to describe' Bubba Wallace on NASCAR experience

Before the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace had the experience of driving in NASCAR. In an interview with Brittney Wilbur of NASCAR Social, Wallace spoke about the feeling of racing at high speeds and the challenges of the sport.

During their conversation, Wallace and Wilbur ran a lap around the track while discussing his thoughts on racing. When asked how he feels at maximum speed, Wallace responded,

Ad

“There’s no easy way to describe it. Honestly, it’s one of the most calming places. It’s hard to describe something that you’ve been doing for 22 years. For me, it’s just a place to get away from the madness.”

Expand Tweet

Currently, he drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE under a full-time contract, alongside teammates Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst. Wallace ended the race in the 28th position and is currently 11th in the overall driver standings with 125 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback