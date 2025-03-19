"I don't want to miss anything": When Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on being fully involved in wedding planning

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Amy, as the two got married back on New Year's Eve 2016. In the leadup to the special day, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver wanted to make an effort to be a part of all the planning.

At the NASCAR Awards Banquet to celebrate the 2016 Cup Series season, the former driver of the #88 Chevy was a mere weeks away from becoming a husband for the first time. The two-time Daytona 500 champion spoke about his excitement on marrying Amy and everything he was looking forward to about their wedding day.

Yet, Earnhardt didn't just want to be there for the wedding day alone, but rather be a part of every step in the process of marking the couple's special day. When the son of the late Dale Earnhardt looked back on his wedding day, he didn't want to regret missing out on anything.

"I told her that when we were starting to plan that I wanted to be in every function, in every decision, want to be involved in all the planning because I don't want to get married and then go, 'Man, picking the flowers or whatever, what was that like? What did I miss?' I don't want to miss anything. I'm so excited, so thrilled to be a part of it and look forward to our future," Dale Jr. said.

Dale Jr. and Amy got engaged on June 17, 2015 and tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2016 in champion NASCAR owner Richard Childress' Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Not long after becoming husband and wife, the couple started a family as they welcomed their first daughter, Isla, on April 30, 2018. On October 12, 2020, the couple welcomed a second daughter, Nicole Loraine.

Earnhardt retired from full-time NASCAR competition at the conclusion of the 2017 season. He ventured into the broadcasting side of the sport when he joined the NBC Sports team ahead of the 2018 season. Earnhardt spent six seasons with the network and is set to join the Amazon/TNT Sports broadcast team this year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy started "Bless Your Hardt" podcast

For fans who want a deeper dive into the marriage of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, they now have that opportunity. Under the Dirty Mo Media banner, the couple started their own podcast "Bless Your Hardt," which has produced weekly episodes since the start of the NASCAR season.

One of the topics on the most recent episode was Earnhardt Jr.'s love for the Backstreet Boys, who were in attendance for last Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas. Dirty Mo Media posted a snippet of the conversation, penning a caption via Instagram:

"You heard that right, Dale Jr. JAMS OUT to the Backstreet Boys. 🔊🕺"

Earnhardt Jr. continues to host "Dale Jr. Download" on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Full episodes can be streamed on Spotify or watched on YouTube.

