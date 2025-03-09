"I don't want to quit": When Ryan Newman moved on from Richard Childress while chasing his NASCAR championship dream

In 2018, veteran racer Ryan Newman found himself with an uncertain future after 25 years of racing. The #31 Chevrolet racer spent five years with Richard Childress Racing but faced uncertainty about his imminent future and potential move away after a tough 2018 Cup Series.

Ad

Initially joining Team Penske, Newman claimed the Rookie of the Season title in 2002, prevailing over Jimmie Johnson. He earned the name 'Rocket Man' for his exceptional qualifying speeds as he earned the pole position 51 times in the Cup. He moved to Richard Childress Racing (RCR) after spending five years in Stewart-Haas Racing, replacing Jeff Burton for the #31.

Newman's first season was his most successful at RCR as over the next few years, he struggled to fight in the championship and failed to make the playoffs in 2018. RCR had fallen behind other teams, making it clear that the racer and the team were looking in different directions. In an interview with NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass after the 2018 season, Newman firmly said:

Ad

Trending

"I don't want to quit. I don't want to retire. I've got the blessing of my wife and kids to pursue my goal and not everybody gets that. I look forward to pursuing that goal," Newman told ESPN in an interview in 2018

This statement cleared doubts surrounding the future of the racer. He was determined to win the championship and not ready to give up even though RCR opted to look elsewhere to replace him. He reminded people of his previous playoff qualifications and ability to perform at the highest level.

Ad

"We were able to put competitive cars on the racetrack, qualify for the playoffs on multiple occasions, and make a strong run at a championship, and I'm very proud of what we were able to accomplish. Not making the playoffs is disappointing for the whole team, and obviously, this is a performance-based sport, so that's a factor that goes into it. That's a part of it. I want to be at a place where I feel like I can help the team and the team can help me," Newman added in the ESPN interview with Bob Pockrass.

Ad

He joined Roush Fenway Racing (RFR) in 2019, ending his long stint with RCR.

Ryan Newman's near-fatal crash in the 2020 Daytona 500

Newman started steadily for the RFR team. He made the playoffs in his very first season (2019), finishing 15th in the final standings. But 2020 started in the worst possible way for Newman, as he survived a horrifying crash in the season opener.

Ad

He was leading in the last lap of the Daytona 500. But a bump on the rear end from Ryan Blaney spun his #6 Ford Mustang, flipping it upside down. Carry LaJoie, unable to stop, hit the car at full speed, sending it back into the air before it landed on the roof and slid across the track.

However, Newman miraculously walked out of the hospital with his daughters a couple of days later, suffering only minor injuries. He made a comeback after his rehab but never regained his competitive edge and was replaced by Brad Keselowski in 2022, marking an end to his full-time Cup career. He finished his career with 18 wins and a career-best second-place finish in the 2014 Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback