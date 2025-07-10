"I want to stand up for injustices": When Jimmie Johnson found his voice during NASCAR’s moment of reckoning

One of NASCAR's biggest names, Jimmie Johnson, expressed himself and addressed his feelings during the ' Black Lives Matter ' movement in the year 2020. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion found his voice and decided to be more vocal about injustices that exist in society. Johnson admitted that it was a sensitive show addressing the criticism that professional athletes face for not speaking publicly about certain issues due to the fear of upsetting sponsors and fans.

The 49-year-old explained that before making any opinion about the issue, he tried to educate himself and gain some clarity around what was happening in the movement. The ' Black Lives Matter ' movement started due to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Jimmie Johnson shared his opinions via a conference call with the motorsports media in June 2020.

"I want to have a voice, and I do want to stand up for injustices. So, I've been trying to find my voice, and I think part of that journey is to educate myself. And then I've been very deep in that and trying to learn and educate. I've been on the phone with friends of mine like Bubba Wallace, trying to understand, and asking them deeper questions that haven't come up in our relationship so far." Jimmie Johnson said via ESPN

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Cup Series championships, tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. The legendary driver decided to retire from full-time racing in NASCAR after the year 2020. He finished the season ranked 18th in the rankings, scoring 836 points.

When Jimmie Johnson used Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote highlighting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Jimmie Johnson was one of the NASCAR drivers who came out to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in 2020. The driver first addressed the issue after his third-place finish at the Food City 500 race at the Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020.

The driver shared his disappointment and hurt with the issues prevailing in the country through a social media post, adding a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the end.

"It hurts to see our country being torn apart by racism & hate. I can't pretend to understand what black men & women have experienced, but I can speak out & condemn racial inequality. I hope love for all mankind can prevail & make changes to build a better future for our children. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." Jimmie Johnson wrote via X

Johnson expressed that he had talked to fellow driver Bubba Wallace regarding the situation prevailing in society to understand it deeply. Wallace also publicly said that the conversation with Johnson had an impact on him. Wallace shared the story of his 19-year-old cousin, Sean Gillispie, who was killed in a similar incident in 2003.

