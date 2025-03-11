“I will miss having their color”: When Danica Patrick shared her sentiments on parting ways with her loyal $24,000,000,000-worth sponsor

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick parted ways with long-time sponsor GoDaddy after the 2015 Cup Series season. Reflecting on the split, Patrick shared her sentiments, admitting she would "miss their colors" after years of representing the brand on track.

Danica Patrick made her NASCAR debut in the 2012 Daytona 500, driving the #10 Chevrolet for Stewart-Haas Racing. Though she never won a Cup Series race, she earned seven top-ten finishes. Her standout moment came in 2013 when she claimed the Daytona 500 pole and finished eighth. Besides NASCAR, Patrick also won a race in her IndyCar career at the Twin Ring Motegi in the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

In a 2015 interview with Racer, Patrick shed light on her split with $24,000,000,000-worth Go Daddy (as per Forbes), who announced that they would not return as the primary sponsor for SHR's #10 team, starting from the 2016 season. However, despite their split, the 42-year-old expressed her willingness to work with the brand on a personal level.

"GoDaddy has been an incredible partner for a very long time, almost nine years, and as I’ve said before, our brands have really grown up together,” Patrick said.

“It’s pretty cool, from a marketing perspective, that we helped GoDaddy build such strong brand awareness here in the U.S. I’m excited to work with GoDaddy on a personal level moving forward, but will miss having their bright green color on my racecar next year,” she added.

Since retiring from professional racing in 2018, Patrick has explored various ventures. She expanded her Napa Valley wine brand, Somnium Wine, and transitioned into media as a motorsports commentator. More recently, the 42-year-old has stepped into politics, actively supporting President Trump’s presidential campaign.

When Danica Patrick explained why female drivers struggle to make it in motorsports

Danica Patrick is one of the few female drivers to find success in top-level motorsports, highlighting the rarity of having a female driver in Motorsports.

While some point to gender bias as a barrier, Patrick sees it differently. She believes the key factor is mental toughness, arguing that just as only a few male drivers reach the top, the same applies to women. However, she suggests that the demanding mindset required for elite competition doesn’t come as naturally to women.

" It's just, the odds are not in favor of there always being one or being many of them. You have to, you know, handle the car — not only just the car, because that’s a skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, in a female mind." the former NASCAR driver expressed (via Planet F1)

However, in more recent news, British motorsports athlete Katherine Legge became the first female driver to compete in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick's retirement from full-time racing 7 years ago.

Unfortunately, Legge, who started the race on P37, eventually secured a P30 finish after an on-track incident with Daniel Suarez sent her to pit road.

